I don’t watch a lot of television. Actually, that’s a lie. The television is always on at our house, but I don’t “watch-watch” television like I used to, if that makes any sense.
I keep it on for background noise. And it’s usually on Food Network, HGTV, sports or something else that won’t make my blood pressure go through the roof and/or weep for humanity.
But lately, I have been catching several of the same commercials over and over again on these channels, and they are starting to make me a little crazy. My husband probably just read that sentence and said, “starting to make?”
Fine, they are making me crazier, then.
The first one is for good ol’ Chapstick. This American company has been around since the late 1800s, but their latest ad could very well put an end to this iconic brand. Not really. I am just being hyperbolic. Chapstick will go on as a company, I am just not sure I want it to go on my lips anymore. Not that I use it anyway. I am more of an Aquaphor fan myself.
But in their latest ad, they feature a little girl, probably around 9 or 10 years old, sitting in the backseat of a car. She applies Chapstick and then immediately starts making bratty faces at various people along the route, by putting her lubed-up lips on the car window, leaving a greasy film behind. It ends with “A little happy goes a long way.” More like, “A little Windex goes a long way.”
Who was the copywriter on this ad?
I have no idea, but I can guarantee you it wasn’t a parent. It’s hard enough to keep their precious but grody, grubby little mouths and hands off your windows, but now you want to add wax and mineral oil to the mix? No, thank you. Send this brat to bed without dinner and do something sexy with a hot girl and cherry Chapstick for your next campaign.
You are really chapping my hide here, Chapstick!
The next ad that had me doing a double take was one for televangelist Peter Popoff’s “Miracle Water.” Had I fallen asleep and time-traveled back to 1986? I pinched myself and confirmed I was still in 2023. And so too, was the once wealthy TV minister, hocking his water just last week on WE TV (there was a “Law & Order” marathon on).
Popoff fell from grace in the mid-’80s after it was discovered the “visions” this “prophet” was getting from God about members of the audience were really just radio transmissions from his wife. She had spies chatting up congregants and getting info on them prior to the service and then she would transmit the details to her husband who was wearing a tiny earpiece. He would use them to look clairvoyant. Devious and dare I say, brilliant, but certainly not divine.
Anyway, he is now peddling this miraculous water, and in this ad, folks are claiming once they received their magical H20, they almost immediately received $4,000, $14,000 or even “100G!” in the mail.
It’s truly a “miracle” anyone believes this.
Out of curiosity, I went to the website to see what the money-making miracle juice would set one back. You had to enter all of your contact information to find out, so I said, “not today, Satan,” and moved on. But I did notice in bold letters across the top of the Miracle Water page it says, “Do not ingest Miracle Water.” So, it seems there is a remote possibility you may get some dinero, but a distinct possibility, you’ll get diarrhea.
Speaking of diarrhea, the ad for probiotics, which features women pooping on television, just no. No. I don’t want to see anyone pooping — or even just sitting on the pot — in person, in my dreams or nightmares, but especially on the screen in my living room while I’m eating my bonbons.
Make it stop!
But the TV ad that is getting my nose the most out of the joint of late is the one constantly forcing me to think of crotch odor.
Yes, this is the one for Lume, “the deodorant for down there.”
Their first ads that came out a couple of years ago were super campy and irreverent. They featured Lume’s creator, an OB-GYN named Shannon Klingman. She promised just a little dab of this would eliminate odor in your “armpits, lady bits, chesticles, testicles, butt cracks and sweaty backs” as well as that “bottom half draft.”
They were so goofy, in fact, I think people were like, “Yeah, I don’t know if I want to put silly cream on my ‘lady bits.’ They are kind of important.”
So, they have gotten a little more serious.
In the latest offering, they are going with a more “scientific” vibe.
Klingman says they put Lume to the test and “compared it to a shower.”
“Twelve hours after a shower with soap and water the average crotch has a smell of five or six out of 10,” she says. But of course, 12 hours after a shower and Lume, your “stink level” is a zero out of 10.
I am not knocking this product. It may be wonderful.
But my question is, who is volunteering to have their crotch sniffed? Obviously, enough people to calculate what the “average” one smells like. And then who is not only smelling but then grading and/or ranking them? (Actually, that line of pervs probably wraps around the corner.)
I imagine something akin to a wine sommelier, taking in a deep sniff and instead of saying, “I am getting hints of peppercorn, leather and dark chocolate,” it’s more like, “a 90-minute hot yoga session, a romp with a carnie and yeast.”
I swear, in the past few weeks, these commercials have had me thinking more about crotch-sniffing than my dog does. And that’s A WHOLE LOT.
All this genital aromachology is just too complicated. Or weird.
I don’t know, ladies, maybe we should just hose out the ol’ “lady bits” with some of Popoff’s Miracle Water. I hear it can work wonders. Just don’t ingest it.
