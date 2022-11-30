I’m watching him walk back and forth across the windows that front Lagniappe Worldwide HQ on busy Government Street. He’s blonde, probably in his late 20s, wearing glasses and talking to himself. He sits on our planter boxes for a bit, then stands up and starts pacing back and forth again — sometimes bursting into manic laughter, at other times just staring at us like fish in a bowl. Or fish in a barrel. I’m hoping bowl on that one.
There’s definitely a creepiness there, but he’s probably harmless. Probably. And he’s certainly cleaner than some of the others who regularly strut across the stage of our sidewalk theater. The kid is just one more of the many clearly mentally ill individuals who wander downtown Mobile’s streets.
I long ago came to the conclusion Alabama needs to reopen Searcy or create some other state hospital for the mentally ill. Whatever we’re doing now isn’t working. But I’m sure the politicians who don’t watch this play out day after day might argue “It’s too expensive!” Somehow it’s less expensive to let things go until the mentally ill wind up doing something that will land them in jail where the costs are handed off to the prison system or local jailers.
The plight of the mentally ill is much easier to identify and more in your face than that of our fellow citizens who lack health insurance or access to decent care, but it’s another branch of the same argument that keeps Alabama from finding a way to help them. It’s too expensive. There’s no doubt it would cost more to take care of Alabamians who don’t have health care, but how you gauge “expense” probably has a lot to do with how you feel about this issue.
As you know, Alabama is one of just 12 states that has refused to expand Medicaid under The Affordable Care Act (ACA), known colloquially as “Obamacare.” The reasoning has been that although expansion would bring more than $2 billion from the federal government, the state would then be left to pay its share of adding hundreds of thousands more citizens access to the program — even though under the ARC expansion the state’s part is just 10 percent. Still, the fear is it will somehow break the bank.
But there are issues both financial and ethical to consider before just flatly saying no to this federal “handout.”
First of all, let’s look at where we are currently. Right now there are seven counties in this state that don’t have a hospital. Can you imagine? We’re blessed to have lots of quality medical care here along the coast, but 54 of the state’s 67 counties qualify as rural, and in most of those, health care options are far different than they are in the state’s population centers. Nearly all of these counties qualify as primary care shortage areas and dental shortage areas. Only 16 of those 54 counties even provide obstetrics services.
Essentially, close to half of Alabama’s citizens live in areas that don’t have adequate health care services.
The question here really isn’t whether we can afford to help people gain access to better health care, it’s whether we can afford not to. Speaking with someone involved in the business of recruiting industries to our state last week, he said flatly attempting to bring new industries into areas where there are no hospitals is a non-starter. And having substandard health care, even if there is a hospital in the county, is a huge obstacle to overcome as well. Companies just aren’t looking to expand into places where employees will have few health care options.
So while there is an argument to be made about increased costs, it’s easier to make that argument if you leave out the economic growth better health care would assist.
I’ve seen some Alabama “think tanks” argue expansion is too expensive, and local State Senator Chris Elliott has vowed to vote against it, positing the theory that helping people gain access to free health care will cause them to stop working.
"I think it is going to be very expensive. It'll put a huge burden on our budgets. But I think the underlying issue that nobody likes to talk about is it changes society,” Elliott said recently on “The Jeff Poor Show” on FMTALK106.5. “When we have more people on the dole who don't have to go to work in order to get health insurance, we end up wondering why is our labor participation rate so low. The answer is because, in Alabama, half of the children born in this state are born into Medicaid or CHIPs on the government dole — half. And when we make it easier for people not to go to work, guess what they do? They don't go to work.”
That’s a pretty flinty-eyed approach to the issue, to say the least, and makes an assumption the poor are inherently lazy.
The Alabama Medicaid Agency’s 2020 annual report says 53 percent of Medicaid recipients in the state are children, 21 percent are disabled, and 9 percent are senior citizens. Nearly 80 percent of the people expected to be covered in expansion would be single with no children and 65 percent have some kind of employment. It’s doubtful they’ll all sit at home and enjoy eating free Medicaid sandwiches.
But there are also the ethical issues to examine. The vast majority of Alabamians consider themselves Christians. Are we really acting in a Christian fashion when we allow so many of our neighbors to go without decent health care so the state can save 10 cents on the dollar? Our lawmakers rubberstamp more and more each year for departments and organizations that waste millions through carelessness and corruption, but when it comes to helping the state’s poor they’re bona-fide budget hawks.
Hopefully as this issue comes back up in the coming months, we can have a more thoughtful look at what’s really at stake. People fortunate enough not to have spent time in a hospital or who haven’t needed extensive medical care probably find it much easier to just dismiss these issues, but our health care system is tough even if you have great insurance. Imagine what it’s like for those who have none and what it says about our state that we don’t care.
Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile’s weekly newspaper. Rob helped found the newspaper after a career that started as a police reporter and columnist at the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. He followed that with a stint as a deputy press secretary for then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott in Washington, D.C.
After leaving Capitol Hill, Rob worked ghost-writing opinion articles for publication in some of the nation’s largest newspapers. From 1999 – Aug. 2010 he was the faculty adviser for the University of South Alabama student newspaper, The Vanguard, and in 2002 started Lagniappe with his business partner Ashley Trice. The paper now prints 25,000 copies every week, is distributed throughout Mobile and the Eastern Shore and is one of Alabama’s largest weekly newspapers.
According to Scarborough Research, Lagniappe has nearly 80,000 print readers each week and an additional 40,000 readers a month online and in newsletters, and 37,000 followers on Facebook.
Rob has won numerous statewide and regional awards for column writing and was a finalist for the 2022 Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s David Carr Award for investigative reporting.
