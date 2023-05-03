There is not a lot that the state government is getting right these days.
Public education, although improving, still lags, especially when it comes to per-pupil spending. When you combine local, state and federal spending, Alabama spends $38,143 per student, the 16th most in the country. Yet the state’s outcomes are mired in the 40s out of 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Public safety is lacking. Aside from an arrogant ALEA bureaucracy, the state’s prison system regularly violates the Eighth Amendment, meaning the federal government could someday take over.
Infrastructure priorities are out of sorts. Road improvements tend to be focused where the state’s business interests want them and not where there is traffic. How is the Port of Mobile a priority over a new I-10 Mobile River bridge? Why is the Ivey administration insisting on completing a four-lane route between Mobile and Tuscaloosa, forgoing federal matching dollars as backups regularly occur randomly on I-65 anywhere between Ardmore and Mobile?
They can’t get the basics and their priorities are out of whack.
Let’s enable this same inept bureaucracy to have more power over our lives; at least, that’s the impulse of the Alabama Legislature.
It isn’t just the usual nanny state initiatives, although plenty are under consideration.
It is, as we said, “Boy, there sure is a lot of bad parenting in Alabama. We need a law to fix it.”
The proposals come from the loyal opposition Democrats, but have won favor in the Republican supermajority-led House and Senate.
There is State Rep Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile, whose HB 123 would pose criminal charges against the parents of a child who brings an unsecured firearm from home to school.
Drummond’s proposed penalty: a felony. If your child figures out how to open your gun safe and do something childish, it’s possible jail time for you.
State Rep. Roland Hollis, D-Birmingham, wants a law to ban smoking or vaping in a car with children 14 years old and younger.
Ladies and gentlemen, don’t smoke or vape with your young child in the car. Also, please don’t do it with an older child, either.
However, do we need a law?
By the way, law enforcement still needs to figure out how to shut down the contact high lane on Airport Boulevard. Is there any reason to believe this is an enforceable law?
Also, it wouldn’t be a year in the Alabama Legislature without someone’s law dealing with smartphones in the car.
State Rep. Randy Wood, R-Anniston, is taking this one on. While it is already illegal to text and drive, this would up the ante and make it illegal to hold your phone while driving.
Somewhere in the Alabama State House this session, maybe after powering through a few hours of Fox News, a group of Republican lawmakers said, “How we could take the latest national outrage of the day and combine it with the nanny state do-gooders that are prevalent this year?”
State Rep. Arnold Mooney, R-Indian Springs, has HB 401, a bill to limit a child’s exposure to drag queens and kings.
Mooney seeks to redefine sexual conduct to include drag shows.
Disclaimer — unpopular opinion alert: You shouldn’t take your children to drag shows. That is not a wholesome environment for the little ones. However, if for whatever reason you as a parent want to take your child to a drag show — as long as it is in the confines of existing decency laws (no nudity, sexual behavior, etc.), it is not the state of Alabama’s job to tell you that you can't.
If the state wants to ban drag queen and king events on public property — schools, public libraries, parks, etc. — that is much different.
But if you as a private citizen want to go to private property to have a drag queen read “The Cat in the Hat” to your 4-year-old child, as bizarre as that seems to many of us, it is none of the government’s damn business.
Let’s pose this scenario: You live in the blue state of Connecticut. You want to take your child to a gun show. Among the population of Connecticut, gun shows are as objectionable as drag shows in Alabama.
If the state of Connecticut forbids one to take a child to a gun show, assuming all the applicable laws were being followed, would Second Amendment conservatives stand idly by?
Something like that would not be unexpected in Connecticut, where the government is put on a pedestal. Humanity desires to seek out a power greater than oneself, and some places put stock in the collective, the government.
Here in Alabama, one would like to think the government is not where people look for solutions. Aside from its abysmal track record in this state, we emphasize the individual over the collective and look to something more meaningful than a state seal for answers.
If you fear Alabama’s growing drug problem, which seems a tad exaggerated, keep your kids away from it. If public schools and other taxpayer-funded institutions promote it, we can deal with it.
But a good general rule is you cannot legislate morality, part of which is good parenting. It is just unbelievable this is something we have to remind Republicans of in Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.