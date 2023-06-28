Founding Father John Adams hoped Americans would celebrate each Independence Day “with pomp, parade … bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other.”
And for the most part, we have. Except inside the city limits of Mobile.
Sure, the city and some country clubs or groups would have displays. But obviously, they must have gotten special permission.
Why?
Because as long as I have called this fair burg home, nearly three decades, I, like most Mobilians, believed it was illegal to shoot fireworks off inside the city limits.
You might could get away with a sparkler or bottle rocket in the Big City, but try to launch a “neon blaster” or “ghost killer” and the boys in blue would be coming for you.
“Sorry, kids, it’s just the law,” generations of Port City parents have told their disappointed children.
During COVID, when every “legal” fireworks show was canceled, I remember my neighbor decided to go rogue and have a display in our neighborhood. We were all still in the “this world is completely f-ed” mindset, so I think we were all prepared to be arrested for illegal pyrotechnics. We, thankfully, were not arrested, but I remember feeling like such a lawless rebel. It made the fireworks sizzle a lot hotter, I can tell you that.
But apparently, we were never going to be arrested. Because, despite the almost universal belief among Mobilains that it was, it was never illegal. I guess it was some sort of urban law legend. Now, I’m wondering if it was ever really illegal to wear high heels downtown?
The City Council recently remedied the fireworks “problem” by codifying the legend into law. It is now illegal to shoot off fireworks every day inside the city limits EXCEPT for Dec. 30th and 31st and July 3rd and 4th.
So first of all, I kind of feel robbed. I don’t even really love fireworks, but maybe that’s just because I was never allowed to because of this great civic deception. Maybe if I had gotten to shoot off a bunch of “fireflies” and “silver salutes” I would have the passion for the pyrotechnics. (Probably not but it’s not outside the realm of possibility.)
But let’s not dwell on the past. It’s time to move forward. And this means this Fourth of July will be the first time many of us will feel free to shoot off cherry bombs in celebration of living in the land of the free. (Do you shoot off cherry bombs? Or do they just smoke? I can’t remember.)
Anyway, I don’t know about you guys, but I’m ready to make up for lost time and light up the night sky, by blasting off “M-80s” and getting down with some “girandolas!”
Now, another thing I also always believed is that you could only peddle fireworks “out in the county.” Which definitely seems to be where all of the fireworks stands have always set up shop.
Since there were no fireworks laws on the books it would seem to indicate they could have been downtown or MiMo fireworks stands. But now the new ordinance only allows for selling within the city limits on these four days. But I see a great opportunity for someone with a fireworks truck, if those exist. Motor on down to the middle of town and set us up with some “neon jellyfish” and “holy hells.”
(I’ll admit it. I had to Google all of these fireworks’ names. If any of them have been involved in any unfortunate accidents or caused a building to burn down, which resulted in the death of a bunch of people during an ’80s hair band concert, I apologize for the inclusion of the offending firecracker.)
I bet Mobile Fire Chief Jeremy Lami is just thrilled with this recent turn of events. Y’all please don’t burn anything down or blow your index fingers off, or you know this fun with fire will get extinguished before it even really gets started. Safety first!
All of this is silly, and even with all of my big talk here, I am sure we won’t even shoot off any of our own fireworks in the Trice household. We will just try to invite ourselves over to one of our pyromaniac friends’ houses, per usual.
But what isn’t silly is the reason we feel the need to shoot off “silver shells” and “flitters.” (Yes, more Googled firework names.)
As much as this country drives me absolutely insane at times, like has me wanting-to-throw-the-remote-at-the-television kind of crazy, it’s still the best place in the world to call home.
My husband and I were watching a Netflix documentary on tennis the other night. In it, Russian and Belarusian players were interviewed. These players have not been allowed to compete under their flags (or even at all in some tournaments) because of their country’s involvement in the war in Ukraine. They were asked their thoughts on the war, and one Belarusian coach said they could end up “dying in jail” if they commented on the war.
“You have to be really careful because in our country you cannot say a word about what is going on. Or if you just say the word ‘war.’ Like, ‘OK, you will die in jail,” he said.
Can you imagine?
At least we are free to condemn how dysfunctional and crazy our country and its leaders are. We can scream in the public square or blast it around the world on every social media platform at our disposal and no one will even bat an eye. In fact, if we do post such, more people would probably roll their eyes than do anything else. “I’m hiding Uncle Jimmy because he’s posting about politics again. Ugh!”
But isn’t that beautiful?
We have that freedom as individuals and in the press to express our opinions. And no one has to worry at all about “dying in jail” or being poisoned.
So at least we have that, my fellow Americans. And I think that is something to celebrate right smack dab in the middle of Mobile with some “crackles” and “comets.”
Happy Fourth of July!
