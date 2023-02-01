I have been a little tough on Gov. Kay Ivey during her time in office.
Her refusal to participate in debates while running for the state’s chief executive officer job really stuck in my craw. If you are going to run for office, you should have to stand up and say what you believe, what you are going to do and why you are the best candidate for the job. I still believe that. And I always will, even though, sadly, it seems debates are increasingly becoming a thing of the past.
If you aren’t going to debate, you need to at least get out and pound the pavement and press the flesh. Sit down for interviews with reporters; kiss a few babies. Be visible and make your constituents believe you really want this gig. We never really got that from Ivey either.
Many will say, “Well, she didn’t have to. Why risk making a campaign-ending mistake when you are so far ahead in the polls?”
Keep Oz behind the curtain. I get the reasoning, but don’t have to like it.
I also thought the campaign ads with her wielding guns and talking about turkeys while telling Joe Biden “No way José” were hokey and demeaning to her. And, in turn, the state. She is an accomplished woman and those just made her even more of a caricature. Funny, yes (I love funny!), but the best look for the leader of the state? “No way, Kay!”
But, hey, it worked. She easily won both of her races. And everybody loves her — she is forever Alabama’s favorite “MeeMaw.” So, what do I know?
But actions speak louder than high-steppin’ turkeys (I think), and she did something very significant and meaningful this week that could very well redefine her legacy.
And she deserves huge props.
On Thursday, Jan. 26, she signed Executive Order 734, which is aimed at improving the state’s open records request process.
“From Day 1, a top priority of mine was to restore our people’s faith in their state government,” Ivey said in a statement. “Today, I am still every bit as committed to leading a state government that Alabamians can be proud of — one that is open, honest and transparent. Access to public records is essential to guaranteeing transparency in government, and I am proud to sign this executive order that improves this process as a whole.”
The order requires all executive branch agencies to create a page for records requests on their websites, which will include a form and contact assistance.
This may not seem like a big deal, but it is.
Often reporters will spend hours and hours trying to track down the right person to lodge a records request with and then when said reporter finally finds the “right” person they are told they have to ask someone else. And this merry-go-round can go on and on and on and on. Sometimes it seems like it’s purposeful but sometimes I just don’t think the right hand knows what the left is doing.
It also sets a uniform fee schedule for such requests. Currently, you are supposed to be charged for the amount of time it takes for an employee to gather the information for you. But often you get quoted what appears to be a completely arbitrary rate that is so expensive it couldn’t possibly be what it actually costs to complete the task at hand. It 1,000 percent seems designed to discourage making the request.
The truth shall set you free but it’s gonna cost ya!
Ivey has set the rate at $20 per hour, which seems fair. Especially when you consider Lagniappe has been quoted as much as $80-$100 per hour. Or as one Mobile County agency tried to charge us, $600 per page — and no, the information we sought was not chiseled onto gold bars.
It also establishes a timeframe for requests to be filled. This is also a game-changer.
Currently, you can be jerked around endlessly (months and months) until you have to threaten a lawsuit or that the story is going to now be how your office refuses to provide these public records. Or both.
If the request is determined to be “standard” — meaning it would take less than eight hours to fulfill — Ivey’s order requires the office to respond within 15 days.
If it is determined to take longer, they still must respond within 45 days.
And to Ivey’s credit, she is requiring agencies to have these systems and protocols set up by April 26, 2023 — not a few months before the end of her final term. I don’t know that I have ever seen the wheels of government move so quickly.
Of course, we will have to see how it works in practice, but I am optimistic.
Unfortunately, local municipalities, boards, school systems and law enforcement agencies do not have to adhere to the standards of this order. And they are often the worst offenders.
But it’s a start. And hopefully, they will follow suit. If the state can manage to do this efficiently and effectively, then why oh why can’t everyone else? In fact, the “Big 10” mayors should put this on the agenda for their next meeting. Right, Mayor Stimpson?
They say sunshine is the best disinfectant and Gov. Ivey’s order just pulled back the dusty curtains on the windows of every state agency.
Bravo, Governor. Bravo!
