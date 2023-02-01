Gov. Ivey Signs Prison Lease Agreements
By Gabriel Tynes

I have been a little tough on Gov. Kay Ivey during her time in office.

Her refusal to participate in debates while running for the state’s chief executive officer job really stuck in my craw. If you are going to run for office, you should have to stand up and say what you believe, what you are going to do and why you are the best candidate for the job. I still believe that. And I always will, even though, sadly, it seems debates are increasingly becoming a thing of the past.

Ashley Trice is Lagniappe co-publisher and editor. E-mail her at atrice@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Ashley Trice is the editor and publisher of Lagniappe and lagniappemobile.com, which she co-founded with fellow publisher Rob Holbert in July 2002.   She graduated with honors from the University of South Alabama in 2000 with a BA in commun

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.