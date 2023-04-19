Nearly five years ago, I penned a column about a trip to Red Bay in northwestern Alabama, situated on the Alabama-Mississippi state line in Franklin County.
It is a city of 3,200 known for Tiffin Motorhomes and the hometown of former Alabama placekicker Van Tiffin, who kicked a 52-yard game-winning field goal against Auburn in the heartbreaking 1985 Iron Bowl.
My visit to Red Bay was out of curiosity, because it is one of those places you must be going to, as no one really goes through it to get anywhere. At least that was what I thought at the time, and what I still believe — but more on that in a moment.
I did the complete Red Bay experience as best as possible — spent the night in the Hotel Red Bay, had breakfast at the now-closed Mason Jar and bought a tube of toothpaste and a Diet Coke at the Big Star grocery store.
It was a perfectly fine experience. It had all of the amenities of any small town in Alabama — Jack’s, McDonald’s, downtown street murals and newsstands with a magazine cover paying homage to former State Sen. Roger Bedford.
But, in some ways, it felt more like Mississippi than Alabama, but that isn’t surprising given its proximity to the Magnolia State.
However, my biggest takeaway was less about Red Bay itself and more about Alabama Highway 24, a four-lane limited access route that started in Decatur and, at the time, went nowhere, with the last stop being Red Bay before it hit the state line and ended in rural Itawamba County, Mississippi, a couple of miles later.
My question at the time was, why? Why would the state of Alabama build a road here? Is there a need for a major thoroughfare that bypassed the booming metropolises of Moulton and Russellville and just sort of meandered past Red Bay into Mississippi?
Why allocate resources here when there is such a need in Mobile, Birmingham, Montgomery and Huntsville? Or even in rural places like U.S. Highway 45 between Prichard and the Mississippi line, Chilton County where Interstate 65 tends to back up and there is one of the many clogged routes between Montgomery and the Florida Gulf Coast?
Later, it was explained the route was built with federal dollars allocated by statute in the 1960s for the Appalachian Development Highway System under the Appalachian Regional Development Act.
This route was known as Corridor V, which connects the all-important commerce hubs of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Batesville, Mississippi, to one another.
If it seems like building such a route based on nearly 60-year-old data is a waste of resources, it is because it is. However, don’t tell the folks in Red Bay this.
Following the publication of that Aug. 29, 2018, column, the flood of emails from Red Bay, some angry and some polite, came my way.
“I just read your article ‘Alabama’s Highway To Nowhere,’” Rebecca Ray of Red Bay wrote. “You are totally misinformed, disrespectful, biased, and selfish in your comments. Many of your statements are false which gives question to any valid information or support of your commentary. It’s this kind of personal biased rhetoric that continues to divide our country.”
“In Red Bay, our population almost triples between the hours of 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., and because of this there are some gridlock traffic issues at times,” Joey Allen, also of Red Bay, wrote. “But, we see this as our future being as bright as our past. We are thankful to have Sunshine Dog Food, Sunshine Homes, Tiffin Motor Homes, Gates Rubber Company, and other companies located in our area.”
Since 2018, I would continue to hear from random Red Bay-ites, where the Lagniappe column had made a lasting impression on them. Someone would forward me some breakthrough on funding for the construction of the route in Mississippi, a visit from the governor or some company building a facility in or around Red Bay.
However, last week, I am happy to report, the highway to nowhere started going somewhere. Kind of.
Corridor V, under the signage of Mississippi Highway 76, was completed to Fulton, Mississippi. The next time you plan a trip for a little R&R in Fulton with a stop-off in Decatur, you won’t have to worry about traffic tie-ups. The Mississippi Department of Transportation has that fixed for you now.
Eventually, the route will continue to Tupelo, connecting the existing portion between Tupelo and Batesville, and Corridor V will be complete.
As you might imagine, the celebratory correspondence came my way.
“I kept your article of September 4, 2018, which no one in this area appreciated, including me,” former Red Bay Mayor Billy M. Bolton wrote in an email to share with me the news. “In South Alabama, you’ve enjoyed all these highways for decades, and you question our 4-lane that runs from Chattanooga, TN, through Red Bay, AL, to I-22 over in Itawamba, MS? Please read the attached articles of the new highway that opened this week that runs through Itawamba County, MS, from Franklin County, AL. Rome wasn’t built in a day or a year! We have finally made progress and I am very glad of it!”
If my 2018 observations in some small way contributed to the progress of the completion of a 9-mile stretch of roadway in Mississippi, I eagerly await to see what comes out of my revised 2023 commentary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.