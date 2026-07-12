LETTER TO THE EDITOR Dangers of surf fishing From Jean Valliere, New Orleans Jul 12, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Surf fishing (Joel Carillet from Getty Images Signature) Dear Editor,As a longtime visitor to Orange Beach and a mother to residents and property owners here, I am concerned about surf fishing. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2? 52E2\>46\>2C<lQ`Qm(6 92G6 366? 25G:D65 23@FE E96 C63@F?5:?8 @7 E96 D92C< A@AF=2E:@? :? E96 4@2DE2= vF=7 H2E6CD] (6’G6 2=D@ 366? 25G:D65 E@ 2G@:5 >FC<J H2E6C 2?5 32E9:?8 3J 7:D96C>6?]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2? 52E2\>46\>2C<lQ`Qm%9:D :D 92C5 E@ 5@ H96? G242E:@?6CD 3C:?8 E96:C C@5D 5@H? E@ E96 36249 2?5 DE2CE 42DE:?8 @FE :? E96 >:55=6 @7 DH:>>6CD 2=@?8 E96 36249Pk^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2? 52E2\>46\>2C<lQ`Qm%@ >J <?@H=6586[ E96C6 :D ?@ =2H 282:?DE E9:D] x 46CE2:?=J 92G6 ?6G6C D66? 2?J 6?7@C46>6?E[ :7 E96C6 :D] $:?46 D4:6?E:DED 2C6 E6==:?8 FD E96 D92C< A@AF=2E:@? 92D C63@F?565 2?5 9@H E@ 2G@:5 36:?8 3:EE6? H9:=6 DH:>>:?8[ x DF886DE 4@>>F?:E:6D 2=@?8 E96 vF=7 r@2DE E9:?< 282:? 23@FE =6EE:?8 7:D96C>6? 42DE @FE :? E96 >:55=6 @7 49:=5C6? DH:>>:?8P (6’G6 2== D66? :E]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2? 52E2\>46\>2C<lQ`Qm(6 2== <?@H E9:D :D 2? 6G6CJ52J @44FCC6?46] xE’D E:>6 D@>6E9:?8 H2D 5@?6 E@ AC6G6?E >@C6 D92C< 3:E6D] {:>:E DFC7 7:D9:?8 2C@F?5 32E96CDPk^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm k^Amk9bmy62? '2==:6C6k^9bmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2? 52E2\>46\>2C<lQ`Qm}6H ~C=62?Dk^DA2?mk^Am Tags Shark Surf Fishing Fishing Outdoor Recreation Sharks Fisheries Science Fish And Humans Fish Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Local Events
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Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
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Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.