Dear Ashley,

Thank you so much for your commentary on the unfortunate attitude many people have toward our River Delta, the Mobile River and the threats to the existence of these treasures. I also appreciate the articles in Lagniappe on the coal ash problem at Alabama Plant Barry. In addition to the threats associated with the coal ash pile, those of us who live and work in North Mobile County are faced with development of extensive petrochemical and steel plant industries (with tax concessions and help from ADEM). 

