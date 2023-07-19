Thank you so much for your commentary on the unfortunate attitude many people have toward our River Delta, the Mobile River and the threats to the existence of these treasures. I also appreciate the articles in Lagniappe on the coal ash problem at Alabama Plant Barry. In addition to the threats associated with the coal ash pile, those of us who live and work in North Mobile County are faced with development of extensive petrochemical and steel plant industries (with tax concessions and help from ADEM).
Over the years, these industries have contributed to pollution and other environmental problems for our local communities. Recently, we were forced to accept the ADEM approval for a permit to increase the size of an existing (failing) landfill, which resulted in making Highway 43 North one of the most traveled and dangerous roadways in South Alabama. Very soon we will have a large lumber company established on this highway across from Plant Barry with resulting increased traffic from log trucks and work coming from other communities.
Even though the coal ash problem has the highest level of concern, the continued industrial development of North Mobile County should be high on the list.
In my opinion, this would be an excellent time for a serious look into the issues facing this area. There is little access to wastewater treatment, internet service, roadway maintenance, flooding, swamps created by beaver infestation and increased garbage and trash deposited on Highway 43 North between Saraland and Axis. We all need to understand the delicate relationship between our creeks, the Mobile River, Mobile Bay and the Gulf.
