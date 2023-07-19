Senator Chris Elliott’s proposal to strip $5 million in appropriations from the Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) during this week’s special session in Montgomery is outrageous. The Baldwin County Republican has threatened to defund ADAH, a venerable institution, because it would not bend to his will and cancel a scheduled program on LGBTQ+ history last month. ADAH offers educational programs each month to highlight various portions of its collection. Elliott told news outlets that hearing about what LGBTQ+ people do in their bedrooms is not an appropriate use of state dollars.
The struggles of LGBTQ+ people just to be seen and accepted has played out over decades on a national stage. There was the AIDS epidemic when many Americans — especially religious leaders — preached that gay men were being punished by God. There were struggles to have gay and lesbian characters represented on TV and in movies. Gays in the military engaged in battles on two fronts, serving our country, often with distinction, but constantly in fear over detection of their sexual orientation. Most recently, same-sex couples earned the right to have their loving relationships and families acknowledged by civil unions in all 50 states. LGBTQ+ people and crossdressers have a rich and fascinating history, touching the lives of many Alabamians. They pay their taxes just like any other demographic group and should get respect from legislators. But Senator Elliott can only imagine bedroom activities and wants to deny LGBTQ+ people a place at the table of historical relevance. Elliott has a lot of nerve.
It seems obvious to me that Elliott wants to promotehimselfwith his shenanigans over defunding the Alabama Archives. He aspires to rise to higher office in Alabama and has concocted this means to gain notice — no matter who gets slandered, targeted or injured in his process. I link Elliott to political figures in Alabama’s history who acted in the same fashion to advance their political careers, like George C. Wallace and Eugene “Bull” Connor. At 73 years, I hope to live long enough to see a program at ADAH onHatemongersinAlabamaPolitics. Elliott is currently eligible to get a mention. In the meantime, I hope his constituents in Baldwin County will shut down his scheme to defund the Archives by defaming the LGBTQ+ community.
