To the Editor:

Senator Chris Elliott’s proposal to strip $5 million in appropriations from the Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) during this week’s special session in Montgomery is outrageous. The Baldwin County Republican has threatened to defund ADAH, a venerable institution, because it would not bend to his will and cancel a scheduled program on LGBTQ+ history last month. ADAH offers educational programs each month to highlight various portions of its collection. Elliott told news outlets that hearing about what LGBTQ+ people do in their bedrooms is not an appropriate use of state dollars.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.