To the editor:

I am responding to Rob Holbert’s column, “Rise of the Double Haters” (“Damn the Torpedoes,” 10/7/26). Mr. Holbert is either trying not to alienate his readership, or slept through his analytical and statistics classes in college. I, like many other non-Republicans, have grown tired of the assertion, “It’s the same with both parties.” Allow me to make a few observations.

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(2) comments

Steve Nelson
Steve Nelson

The budget deficit when Clinton left office may have been zero, but the national debt was not, and the zero deficit was only achieved by large tax increases Clinton pushed through during his first term. The zero deficit also used surpluses in Social Security taxes on payrolls to offset the budget deficit. It’s all a numbers game, the national debt has increased every year since January 1, 1835.

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rholbert Staff
Rob Holbert

I’d say there’s a confusion by Ms. Carroll regarding deficit spending and debt. Clinton AND the Gingrich-led Congress did manage to “balance the budget” for a few years, although some of that requires excluding certain spending from the totals. But the national debt has gone up and up regardless of who the president is or party in power in Congress. And let’s also remember Clinton was 30 years ago. They’re the same when it comes to spending. Believe what you want, but numbers don’t lie.

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