One hundred yards. That’s how far away I was from a lightning strike last summer, while inside my home. It was the closest ever.
I know this not just because the flash and the bang were nearly simultaneous, but because I later saw where it hit the ground.
It was just a regular morning of downpours and occasional thunderstorms moving through West Mobile. I was awake in bed, contemplating another day at work, taking the quiet time to listen to the rhythm of the falling rain, when all of a sudden … POW! A blinding flash with explosive thunder. My house shook. I leapt from bed, because I feared it had struck my house, and immediately began inspecting. I have a friend whose home was hit by lightning years ago when he was away. It created a smoldering fire that led to a total loss.
I searched and sniffed. No problems. I checked all appliances and peered into the attic. I looked out the window and studied the trees to see if any were hit. Nothing different there. I glanced at neighbors’ homes and trees to see if anything was awry. No problems. The only thing I noticed was my cable went out. After the rain and thunder stopped, I got out in the yard to see if lightning had hit the cable line. No sign of that, as I traced it toward the curb. One of my neighbors walking by said, “Come take a look at this.” “Uh-oh,” I responded, knowing what I was going to find.
The lightning had struck right in the middle of their blacktop driveway, blowing out chunks of blacktop. The neighbor said she was in the kitchen when the brightest lightning and loudest thunder she had ever witnessed occurred, just 40 feet from her window.
Right in the middle of the hole the lightning created was an orange cable line. Ah-ha! That’s why cable was out to many homes. The line was clearly visible and slightly frayed. I wasn’t afraid, but I surmised that current entered the wire to reach the nearby junction box. I followed the line to the side of the neighbor’s house, to where the other utility boxes are, and saw no burn or exposed wires. That was good. Everything was grounded. It’s good to be grounded in life; otherwise, a scenario like that can be more damaging to things inside the home. A neighbor on the other side commented on social media she did see a flash inside her house from the cable line. Wow!
No one was injured and there was no other major damage, although a bunch of my hanging pictures were askew, and some shelf pictures had fallen from the vibration. All of this after a big boom boom in my room room, from regular Gulf Coast weather. Now you know why many older homes had lightning rods, now known as lightning protection systems.
