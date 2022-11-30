Gaslight

Merriam-Webster’s word of the year is “gaslighting.”

It is defined as “the act or practice of grossly misleading someone, especially for one’s own advantage.” The term originates from a 1938 play and the subsequent 1944 film adaptation, “Gaslight,” starring Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer.

