Merriam-Webster’s word of the year is “gaslighting.”
It is defined as “the act or practice of grossly misleading someone, especially for one’s own advantage.” The term originates from a 1938 play and the subsequent 1944 film adaptation, “Gaslight,” starring Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer.
In the film, the husband convinces his wife she is mentally ill so he can steal from her. (A tale as old as time!) It is titled this because every time the husband leaves their home the gaslights illuminating it would flicker. He told her this was all in her head. But, of course, it wasn’t.
When this term was first employed it was used in a more personal context, like in the husband-and-wife scenario depicted in the film. And it still can be used that way today. But in the more modern context, it has a broader meaning, which may be why Merriam-Webster said it was one of the most consistently searched words on their site in 2022.
When announcing it as this year’s “honoree,” they explained its emergence further by adding, “In this age of misinformation — of ‘fake news,’ conspiracy theories, Twitter trolls and deepfakes — gaslighting has emerged as a word for our time.”
So the modern interpretation has more to do with leaders or institutions — such as politicians, political parties, the news media and, I guess, even trolls and bots — attempting to manipulate us, rather than our significant others. (Which I guess is good in a way? Right?)
There is a broad consensus who will agree gaslighting is occurring, but who is responsible for flicking the lights on and off cannot be agreed upon in this divided nation. One side believes the other has been manipulated by the former president who is a madman. The other side sees a group of people who are terrified by the “insane” ideas of the “woke mob.”
I am not attempting to gaslight you here (or am I? Muhahahahahaha!), but I think there is probably some truth to both of those views.
While I don’t dispute “gaslighting” is a popular buzzword these days, I do wonder if anyone is even capable of being “gaslit” (if that is the appropriate past tense) by leaders or institutions anymore.
It doesn’t seem like anyone is willing to be led, or mislead for that matter, to any new way of thinking. They either never believed any of it in the first place. Or they were “gaslit” long ago and stay firmly put in their own gaseous echo chambers, only breathing the fumes put out by their networks of choice.
I suppose many are worried since Elon Musk acquired Twitter the “gaslighting” on the eccentric billionaire’s social media platform is going to go into overdrive.
Watching people threaten to leave (but then don’t) or bash the platform on the very platform they now regard as awful and irredeemable has been very meta, not Meta. And kind of entertaining. What seemingly needs to be trending on Twitter is “I just can’t quit you!”
Don’t get me wrong; I don’t think it should just be the wild, wild west either. You shouldn’t be able to yell “fire” in a theater. But it’s definitely a slippery slope. And once you start regulating, where does it stop? Which is why Musk wanted to take it over in the first place. This is not an easy nut to crack, and I am glad it’s not my job. If I were Musk, I would have just bought a castle.
But I do agree it is rather insulting to think people are so dumb they are incapable of deciding what is true and what isn’t for themselves.
Sure, it would be easier for us all to just retreat into our own social media silos based on political persuasions. But I like seeing opposing views. Social media is actually one of the last places you can find that — that is if you seek it out; you can also filter it out. But you definitely aren’t going to get it on cable news. And I like seeing reasonable arguments I might not agree with but can understand. And I also like seeing some of the borderline crazy ones, too.
Maybe this is just me, but I would also rather know about the “crazy” rather than have it banished and lurking in some dark alley of social media purgatory, where it can jump out from the shadows and attack unexpectedly.
But I also understand one person’s “borderline” crazy is another person’s “batsh*t.”
In any case, let’s all remember no one is forcing anyone to join or stay or buy a checkmark or advertise on Twitter. In fact, only 23 percent of Americans are even on it. Less than a quarter of the population.
But you would think Rome is falling.
Earlier this week, a Reuters reporter literally asked President Biden’s press secretary what “tools” the administration might have to save us all from this. Give me a break.
During all of this talk about how democracy needed to be saved from the evil Diet Coke-slurping Elon, Twitter was also abuzz as the Auburn coaching search had finally come to an end, and it was announced Hugh Freeze would be heading to the Plains.
Amidst all of the comments about Freeze’s character and past transgressions, someone tweeted, “Auburn went from a Cadillac to an Escort.”
Which is so dumb but it made me giggle. I’m sorry, but I don’t want anyone “saving” me from this part of Twitter.
Deep breath. I think we are all going to be OK.
But then, again, maybe I’ve just been gaslit already.
Lights on, lights off, lights on, lights off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.