Surely you’ve heard the expression "March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb." It’s folklore. Weather folklore may seem useful, but much of it doesn’t apply to all regions or all years. M
ost weather folklore is open to a wide interpretation. Does March coming in like a lion refer to the first day, the first week or some other period?
Is the lion a trained circus lion or one in the wild? What is lion-like weather? Depending on where your home is on the planet, that could be a very windy or stormy pattern. Would that be rain storms or snow storms or even dust storms? What about in the Southern Hemisphere?
March is the end of summer there. We know the end of summer as peak tropical weather season, so I don’t think the folklore applies to that. If you are considering tornadoes for the U.S., you have to flip the folklore for statistical accuracy. The start of March averages fewer tornadoes than the end of March, so in that regard, you’d say for severe weather, March comes in like a lamb and goes out like a lion.
Given how warm the first half of this March was, following a very warm February with numerous record highs, I’ve already gotten the worried question of what might this mean for hurricane season. By itself, it gives no clues. There are many other factors in tropical weather formation, in distant lands, locations and time. Our weather perspectives and weather folklore generally are local, not global, and local weather does not cause global patterns.
Here is additional March folklore, compiled in the 1908 U.S. Department of Agriculture book “Weather Folklore and Local Weather Signs”: Dust in March brings grass and foliage. Snow in March is bad for fruit and grapevine. When March has April weather, April will have March weather. March winds and April showers bring forth May flowers.
You get the sense these originated from people tied to agriculture. They are poetic and easy to remember, but shouldn’t be used in place of actual weather forecasts. Without knowing where these started, I can’t say whether they are mostly true for that location or not, but I can say I’ve never seen a May without flowers! I’ll guess the dust in March is pollen. Yep, I’ve seen that every March, too.
We kicked off this March with record heat but little rain. I can’t find an old saying about March beginning warm and dry. Maybe we can start an expression — March in like toasted bread, out like gumbo. That means at the end of a March that starts warm and dry, you won’t know what you’ll get until you can taste it. That’s vague enough to always be valid.
Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in meteorology from Cornell, and from FSU, respectively. Alan is a Past President of the National Weather Association, and a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society. He teaches weather broadcasting at the University of South Alabama, and writes the Weather Things column for Lagniappe Newspaper. Before Mobile, Alan worked in Milwaukee, and Chicago.
