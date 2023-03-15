Alan Sealls Weather

Alan Sealls

Surely you’ve heard the expression "March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb." It’s folklore. Weather folklore may seem useful, but much of it doesn’t apply to all regions or all years. M

ost weather folklore is open to a wide interpretation. Does March coming in like a lion refer to the first day, the first week or some other period?

The best way to contact Alan Seals is to email alsealls@sbgtv.com

Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in meteorology from Cornell, and from FSU, respectively. Alan is a Past President of the National Weather Association, and a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society. He teaches weather broadcasting at the University of South Alabama, and writes the Weather Things column for Lagniappe Newspaper. Before Mobile, Alan worked in Milwaukee, and Chicago.

