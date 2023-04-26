In the summer of 2021, the Auburn University Shellfish Lab (AUSL) initiated an oyster restoration project in Little Dauphin Bay, a relatively small embayment on the north side of Dauphin Island. This bay was once home to historically expansive, harvestable oyster reefs, but a combination of hurricanes, droughts and predation decimated the natural oyster population. As a result, Little Dauphin Bay has been closed to public oyster harvest.

Oyster larvae spend the first couple weeks of their lives swimming, but then they settle out of the water and become stationary. To survive this transition, oysters must attach to a hard substrate, and this enables them to grow and form reefs. When the Little Dauphin Bay restoration project began, these surfaces were essentially absent and needed to be re-established. In early September 2021, folks traveling across the Dauphin Island Bridge may have noticed barges in Little Dauphin Bay. These barges carried approximately 700 cubic yards of recycled oyster shell that was planted in select areas within the bay, creating an environment where oysters could settle and grow.

