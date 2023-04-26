In the summer of 2021, the Auburn University Shellfish Lab (AUSL) initiated an oyster restoration project in Little Dauphin Bay, a relatively small embayment on the north side of Dauphin Island. This bay was once home to historically expansive, harvestable oyster reefs, but a combination of hurricanes, droughts and predation decimated the natural oyster population. As a result, Little Dauphin Bay has been closed to public oyster harvest.
Oyster larvae spend the first couple weeks of their lives swimming, but then they settle out of the water and become stationary. To survive this transition, oysters must attach to a hard substrate, and this enables them to grow and form reefs. When the Little Dauphin Bay restoration project began, these surfaces were essentially absent and needed to be re-established. In early September 2021, folks traveling across the Dauphin Island Bridge may have noticed barges in Little Dauphin Bay. These barges carried approximately 700 cubic yards of recycled oyster shell that was planted in select areas within the bay, creating an environment where oysters could settle and grow.
With substrate planted, the next step was to deploy oyster clusters on the plots to help jump-start reef development. AUSL used oyster farming methods that included growing oysters in floating, enclosed baskets at a research farm. Using aquaculture techniques to grow oysters for restoration is a relatively new concept that enables the oysters to access natural food sources while protecting them from predators. At AUSL’s land-based facility, oyster larvae are set on small pieces of oyster shell and then moved to the farm where they are protected until they reach a size where they are more resistant to predators. As they grow, these oysters develop into small clusters that are then deployed to the shell-planted sites in the bay. To date, over 900,000 oysters have been deployed to Little Dauphin Bay.
The study aims to compare the traditional restoration method of planting shell only to the new method of supplementing shell with aquaculture-grown oyster clusters. The hope is that the live oysters will provide additional attachment sites as well as larvae that will settle in the area, resulting in a faster-growing reef. While small in scale, the long-term goals for restoration in Little Dauphin Bay are not.
According to Scott Rikard, AUSL’s hatchery manager, “Little Dauphin Bay is unique in that it has a lot of habitat complexity between open water, tidal creeks and fringe marsh. Oysters add to that habitat complexity and provide countless benefits to the overall ecosystem. Our long-term goal is to restore self-sustaining oyster reefs to Little Dauphin Bay.”
Andrea Tarnecki, director of AUSL, says there are plans to expand restoration efforts in the bay.
“We hope to establish a protected supply of larvae to rebuild these reefs while tracking larvae in nearby water bodies to better inform future shell planting efforts,” Tarnecki said. “We are hopeful that Little Dauphin Bay may one day soon reopen to oyster harvest.”
Anyone with questions regarding the restoration work being conducted by AUSL can reach out to the Auburn University Shellfish Laboratory via its Facebook page.
