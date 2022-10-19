Voting
Don Davis

The 2022 General Election is less than a month away. In Mobile County, election officials are busy getting ready for the event. Mobile County citizens need to get ready as well. There are several important approaching deadlines that all citizens should note.

The registration deadline is Oct. 24, 2022. If a citizen has moved to Mobile County from another state or another Alabama county, they need to register to vote in Mobile County. If a citizen is currently 17 years old but will be 18 years old on Nov. 8, 2022, they can register to vote now (before Oct. 24) and will be able to participate in the upcoming election. It is very easy to register to vote. Citizens can register via the Internet at alabamavotes.gov. Alternatively, citizens can obtain a voter registration application and submit the completed application to the Mobile County Board of Registrars by mail or in person. The address is provided below.

