The 2022 General Election is less than a month away. In Mobile County, election officials are busy getting ready for the event. Mobile County citizens need to get ready as well. There are several important approaching deadlines that all citizens should note.
The registration deadline is Oct. 24, 2022. If a citizen has moved to Mobile County from another state or another Alabama county, they need to register to vote in Mobile County. If a citizen is currently 17 years old but will be 18 years old on Nov. 8, 2022, they can register to vote now (before Oct. 24) and will be able to participate in the upcoming election. It is very easy to register to vote. Citizens can register via the Internet at alabamavotes.gov. Alternatively, citizens can obtain a voter registration application and submit the completed application to the Mobile County Board of Registrars by mail or in person. The address is provided below.
Equally important is the need for citizens who have moved since the time they registered to vote to update their voter registration. Alabama law is very clear that: (1) registered voters are required to vote at the election poll of the election precinct where they currently reside, (2) if a registered voter casts their ballot at an incorrect election poll, their ballot is not to be counted, and (3) it is an election crime for a registered voter to knowingly vote at an incorrect election poll. Likewise, it is an election crime for an election official to knowingly permit a person to vote who is not registered to vote or to vote at an incorrect election poll. The responsibility of a citizen to keep their voter registration current and corresponding to their place of residency lies with the citizen — not Mobile County or the State of Alabama.
We do not have ancestral voting (meaning that a citizen votes where they grew up or where a citizen’s “family roots” are located) in Alabama and a citizen is not afforded the option of voting where they want to vote (such as where the voter perceives their vote would “have more value”). They must vote at the election poll of the election precinct in which they currently reside. The reasons for the rule are easy: (1) every citizen’s vote is supposed to be “equal” to that of other citizens, and (2) many aspects of government in America (Alabama and Mobile County) are geographically districted. Earlier this year we were reminded of the importance of citizens voting at the correct election poll for the correct group of candidates in the 2022 Alabama Republican Primary Runoff Election, when an incumbent Alabama state senator lost his reelection bid by one (1) vote to a challenger. Locally in Mobile County, in 2018 we saw the Republican nominee for an Alabama House of Representative seat determined by 22 votes. In the same election, the Republican candidate for a Mobile County circuit court position won by a mere 122 votes (this was a county-wide position). There have been other close elections within the State of Alabama and Mobile County in the past.
Mobile County is sending courtesy election information postcards to all active Mobile County voters this week at the address reflected in the Alabama voter registration computer program. As to these postcards, information from the United States Postal Service reflects that: (1) 12,250 Mobile County registered voters have moved to a new address either in Mobile County or in the State of Alabama, and (2) 3,091 Mobile County registered voters have moved out of state. It is vitally important that these citizens update their voter registration (if they continue to live in Mobile County or the State of Alabama) or registered to vote in their new resident state (if they have moved out of the State of Alabama). The deadline for updating voter registration is Oct. 24, 2022. The updating process is very easy. The same methods of registering to vote apply to updating voter registration.
If a Mobile County registered voter has moved to an address that is different from the address contained in the Alabama voter registration system and the citizen fails to timely update their voter registration, they can still participate in the 2022 General Election, although the time associated with voting will be longer than it would be if they had updated their voter registration on or before Oct. 24, 2022. In such an instance, the citizen can verify via the Mobile County Probate Court’s Internet website the election poll assigned to their resident address in Mobile County or they can call the Mobile County Board of Registrars or the Mobile County Probate Court to ascertain the election poll assigned to their resident address in Mobile County. The voter should proceed to vote at the poll assigned to their residence on General Election Day. They should not wait in line to check in at said poll, but rather, they should seek out the chief clerk or provisional ballot officer of the election poll and explain their circumstances and request to vote by provisional ballot. A properly completed provisional ballot submitted at the correct election poll will be counted for election purposes AND it serves to update a voter in the Alabama voter registration computer system for future elections.
If a Mobile County registered voter goes to an election poll to vote and either tells an election official that they no longer live within the election precinct or the election official determines such as a result of the photographic identification voluntarily furnished by the voter to the election official not matching what is in the Alabama voter registration computer program and dialogue with the voter, the voter will be redirected to the correct election poll to vote. If such a voter fails or refuses to go to the correct election poll to vote, the voter can vote a provisional ballot at the incorrect election poll. The downside to such action is that the provisional ballot will not be counted AND the voter registration address issue remains unresolved as to future elections.
Two (2) other important election dates to remember relate to absentee voting. The deadline date for a citizen who is registered to vote to obtain and cast an absentee ballot at the Mobile County Election Manager’s Office (as a walk-up) is Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Said office is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Second, the deadline date for a citizen to request an absentee ballot by mail is Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
If a citizen is voting absentee, it is vitally important that they follow all of the printed instructions provided with the absentee ballot materials provided to them. It should also be noted that Alabama’s absentee ballot laws address: (1) a voter with a medical emergency that prevents them from voting in person, and (2) a voter that encounters a last-minute work-related trip outside Mobile County on General Election Day. Information about these procedures is provided on the Mobile County Probate Court’s website: probate.mobilecountyal.gov.
In Mobile County, we pride ourselves on conducting fair, honest and accurate elections that comport with all United States and Alabama law in a neutral environment. We will be ready for the 2022 General Election. We hope all Mobile County citizens will likewise get ready for the upcoming election and go to the correct election poll on Nov. 8, 2022, to determine the future leaders of our country, the State of Alabama and Mobile County, and make important community decisions. REMEMBER, EVERY VOTES COUNTS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.