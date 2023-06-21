I love the summer, but I hate Hurricane Season. It always feels a little bit like having a serial killer loose in town.
Chances are he’s not going to get you — but he might! — and there’s always a guilty feeling of relief when someone else ends up stabbed to death.
Maybe that’s a terrible analogy. I’ve actually never lived in a town with an active serial killer, so the idea there would be some sense of relief if someone else was stabbed is pure conjecture.
Still, I’m also not sure why it would be much different than how I feel when a hurricane rips up some city 200 miles away instead of churning right through Mobile Bay. I’m guessing it wouldn’t be.
Let’s just put the serial killer talk away and get back to the main point — hurricanes suck. If you’re a college kid with a crappy car who lives in an apartment with three other people, hurricanes present an opportunity to get drunk while the wind is blowing really hard and the power is out. Once you own property, though, the party’s over.
While destruction of one’s domicile is truly unpleasant, there’s no doubt the worst thing about Hurricane Season is the way it magically transforms all of us into licensed meteorologists qualified to openly predict where storms will make landfall. I’m guilty of it as well. As soon as Tropical Storm Bret popped up the other day, I ran straight for the “spaghetti models” and determined it would be of no concern to us because the bright red model had it hooking right out into the mid-Atlantic. Red is my go-to.
People in the office started babbling about Bret coming our way, and I shut that talk down immediately. “The computer models have it going out into the Atlantic,” I said sagely. But I immediately ran back into my office and refreshed the computer models. Dammit! The red line was now encouraging Bret to wander into the Gulf. Hopefully, by the time you read this, the red model will have it going somewhere else.
Whenever a tropical wave spins off of Africa and begins its journey to come break stuff in America, a traditional process begins in places prone to getting their stuff broken. Most of us don’t immediately freak out. We know there’s still a really strong chance it’ll just fizzle or spin around aimlessly in the ocean.
There are those — my father among them — who immediately declare “It’s coming here!” once any tropical disturbance is reported.
In my Dad’s case, I’m not sure if it’s PTSD from being nailed by Hurricane Katrina or just a desire to be the first to make the call. Probably both.
The rest of us watch and check in every couple of days. We know if it’s coming in at a higher latitude, there’s a better chance it’s not going into the Gulf. Closer to the Equator, and there could be trouble.
By the time a storm is named, there’s an almost palpable psychological energy being expended to push it somewhere else.
I liken it to The Force in “Star Wars.” People along the Gulf Coast wish really hard for the storm to go up the Atlantic Coast. Those on the Dark Side (Atlantic) likewise mentally will the storm into the Gulf.
It’s kind of the equivalent of putting a serial killer on a bus with a one-way ticket to another town. OK, I won’t get back into the serial killer stuff. But it’s the same.
At the point any hurricane or tropical storm is on the way into the Gulf, the other horrible part of Hurricane Season kicks in — preparation. There’s a sweaty moment in the middle of the night when you wake up and realize your family probably isn’t prepared to survive more than six hours without electricity and all five flashlights have fully corroded batteries in them.
I’m not saying that fear will carry over until dawn or produce a reaction. If we’re not “in the cone,” there’s still an opportunity to dance with the Devil, so to speak. Yes, those who are smart or don’t like to live on the edge will be buying up all the batteries, gas, milk, water and beer, but for many of us, that’s just a bunch of Chicken Little-ing until the sky is actually falling. Many of us need to be in the cone to get motivated.
At any point when we are in the Cone of Death, it is vitally important to think about getting a generator. I’m not recommending that you actually buy one. But you should definitely THINK about getting one because it provides two options. If the storm passes by, you can say, “I almost bought a generator. Good thing we didn’t need one!” If it hits, you can say, “Dang! I almost bought a generator!” Either way, you’re covered as having at least considered it.
Preparation for any storm also includes taking stock of the household deficiencies there isn’t time to take care of before landfall. This includes worrying about the leak in the roof that started six months ago, those huge limbs touching that already leaky roof and the broken window you covered with a trash bag and duct tape four years ago.
This is also a good time to think about how great it would be if you had installed storm shutters or at least purchased properly sized pieces of plywood to cover your windows. They could have been stored in the garage right next to the generator you didn’t buy.
I highly recommend physically writing down all the things you should have done but didn’t so your spouse will have a handy list of your failings available when the bedroom ceiling caves in.
Once you’ve come to grips with the fact you aren’t going to make any meaningful preparations, it’s time to go to the store and buy whatever alcohol is left and at least two king-sized bags of Doritos. With any luck, the thing will hit Pensacola.
