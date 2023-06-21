Hurricane season, already?

I love the summer, but I hate Hurricane Season. It always feels a little bit like having a serial killer loose in town.

Chances are he’s not going to get you — but he might! — and there’s always a guilty feeling of relief when someone else ends up stabbed to death. 

Rob Holbert is a co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe. He can be emailed at rholbert@lagniappemobile.com

