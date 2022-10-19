Dear Editors,
Thanks for including the Mobile Baykeeper’s comment that “such a large project in the middle of the dynamic environment of Mobile Bay could have unintended consequences” (“Waiting Game,” Oct. 5).
The Upper Mobile Bay Wetland Creation Project is really just a convenient lure to get the Greens on board with the ship channel expansion plan, which is hyped as not only necessary but good for the economy. The presentations and public meetings have been focused on “how should we?” but the question should be “why should we?” Decisions to expand Federal projects can be influenced by commercial interests and the managing agencies’ justification for their own expansion. While the Alabama State Port Authority has a primarily commerce-driven charge, the Army Corps of Engineers has an environmental obligation and a fiscal responsibility: The ACE must give sufficient weight to the non-industrial functions of the local ecosystem and consider increased taxpayer-funded dredging expenses that the ship channel expansion will require.
In case readers haven’t formed a healthy aversion to More Progress know-it-alls, here is a brief historical example: The Mississippi River–Gulf Outlet Canal was proposed to restore New Orleans’ share of water-borne commerce, suffering under competition from improvements at the Port of Houston. Not only would the canal increase shipping access with a shortcut from the Gulf, but boosters promised it would also spur new economic growth around the vast Centroport U.S.A. development scheme. What the now-closed MR-GO brought instead of a surge in port traffic was increased erosion, loss of wetlands habitat, water-quality detriments and a multimillion-dollar annual maintenance cost — plus a shortcut for Hurricane Katrina’s storm surge that flooded the inner city.
Many issues with dredging projects are known, indisputable and arguable only in degree: Calculating a budget for acceptable man-made impacts to local erosion neglects the unpredictable but indisputable damage that future storms will bring. Transporting dredged material to remote offshore disposal sites adds cost compared to placement located near the removal site. Dredging the channel robs the longshore drift of replenishment material that would normally maintain down-current barrier islands. Disturbance of bay bottom and the deposition of dredge “spoils” can devastate links in the chain of life physically, with siltation and turbidity, and physiologically.
Sediments in Mobile Bay contain characteristic components of upstream watershed erosion and industrial discharges. Pollutants of concern that settle out are typically “locked up” in the sediment, sequestered from biological uptake. Dredging resuspends the pollutants into the water column at the point of disturbance and at the aquatic disposal site, releasing them back to the biosphere. A manufactured wetland like the proposed (Confined Disposal Area) is not a guarantee that toxins will not escape in leachate and from intense storms that overtop the dikes.
Three decades ago, the public was encouraged to believe that Dioxins and PCB were nothing to worry about, just innocuous hormone-disrupting byproducts of our modern lifestyle. We are now learning that other Persistent Organic Pollutants (the “forever chemicals” like PFOA and PFOS) are not only widespread in virtually everyone due to their prevalence in consumer products and drinking water but they have more direct physiological toxicity.
Rosy predictions and cherry-picked assumptions often support pre-decided alternatives. It is unwise and arrogant to proceed without full knowledge of the long-term comprehensive costs of this plan.
Neil Milligan
Grand Bay
