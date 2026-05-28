Redistricting chaos is back at the Supreme Court, and Alabama still doesn’t know which congressional map it will use.
Plus: termite coverage gets harder to find on the Gulf Coast, high school sports wraps with local champions, downtown scooters face new limits, and Nappie voting enters its final days.
All this and more by smashing the play button...
Full transcript on next page
[0:11] This week's episode of Lagnapod. I'm your host, Rob Holbert,
[0:15] and we have some folks here. Ashley. Ashley Trice. Scott Johnson. Kyle Hamrick. Tommy Hicks. All right. And Grant is on assignment.
[0:24] So he's not here right now.
[0:27] So, Kyle, you have been following this bizarre shuffle and dance, whatever it is, musical chairs that is the redistricting issue. Where are we right now? Because we know that there's more going on right now. Well, you're still listening to the most current episode of Lagnapod, but we are back to the Supreme Court. Right. I would say this is a game of legal uno, because there was a reverse card played by the Birmingham Court. They say, we're going to put another injunction on the 2023 map the state wants to use for the August primary for Congress. and then the state said, we're going to send it back to the Supreme Court. Uno, reverse. Reverse. Back to the Supreme Court.
[1:16] You've got to know your Uno rules on this one. Yeah. For them to make a formal ruling on the map. Which map will Alabama use in the August primary for Congress? So will the Supreme Court, do we know if the Supreme Court will actually say, you will use this map or not use this map, or is the Supreme Court just going to say, appellate court you were wrong kick it back down to them again um we don't know what they would do i imagine if they just kicked it back down to the federal court once again we would be like caught in a limbo here legal ping pong maybe in a some ping pong yeah hot potato because the federal court in birmingham said that the 2023 map.
[2:02] Was bad and unconstitutional the last time we looked at it it still is bad and unconstitutional now um but interestingly enough from my reading of the ruling it seems like they gave the state a path to possibly draw another map in a special session dun dun dun but we only really have about There's only about two weeks to get this done, right? Yes, because the voters have to be in place by the middle of June for the August primary because the absentee ballots are going to be sent out. Those have to have like a 45-day timeline between the election and when they go out. So there's a tight deadline here, and the state has to know which map are we going to use for the August primary. Is it going to be the current court-ordered plan, or is it going to be the 2023 plan if the Supreme Court says we can? Or is there going to be a brand-new map? I'm just going to go out on a limb here and say this is all absolute lunacy. And it's all really only because we're trying to—.
[3:16] Manipulate what's going on in Congress. Yes. This is why the timeframe, we're trying to get one more, squeeze one more seat, Republican seat into Congress, which I get, but it is totally political. It is entirely a partisan exercise. What would, to me, would be the smartest thing to do is just to say, okay, we're going to go on the map that we have right now that we used last time. We have two years now to figure out a new map and redo it. But that's not going to happen. Get a new governor in. New governor could direct a new map making process here. The partisanship is not going to change in Alabama. Right, right, right. It's not going to. But, I mean, I do think it's, I mean, if it's drawn to make a black district and if that's, you know, that's really the only way, the way they've got it. I mean, I guess you can manipulate it in a couple of different ways, but it's going to be a weirdly bound district no matter how way you have to do it. Right, because they have to follow the people. You've got to go where the people. Yeah. I asked AI to draw, you know, a map just using, you know, just basically like running across the state in lines.
[4:34] Yeah, grid system. Yeah, basically a grid. And it did that, but then it included parts of Florida. I think it wants Tommy Tuberville to have the panhandle to bring him in. I think it knows what's going on. They want to bring in the panhandle. I would run that. Just stop it about, you know, I don't know. It would be right before Panama City. It was right along. It was right with the line of Alabama. So it just dropped straight down from the edge of Alabama. We're going to go back to the early days of this state. That's what it used to look like. We used to have that bottom half of Florida. I don't know why we let that go. And that great waterfront property. So if the motivation is to get more seats, which is fine, you know, and this might tie into another story we're doing, but at what point...
[5:15] Is your effort to do this actually energizing your opponents, energizing Democrats to turn out? Well, both sides are trying to do this. Well, that is a question. But they end up losing anyway because they've energized the base. Well, I mean, if you look at the voting, and that's another story, but if you look at the voting, what happened in this primary, the amount of Democratic voting was dramatically up. I mean, there were more Democratic votes cast in Mobile County than there were Republican folks. For the first time in a long time, it was by like 2,000 more. If ever. I don't know when I've seen that happen. Yeah. And in the state, the Republican was still in the lead. But I looked back over a few years, past primaries, and it has grown since 2018. The Democratic vote was much more competitive statewide in this primary than it has been. At all it's been a total runaway prior to this it was still dominantly republican but not nearly to the level it had been um which is suggestive that there's it's just exactly what scott was just talking about that some of this stuff has energized um democrats in alabama i'm sure in other states where the democrats are doing this it's energizing republicans it's i mean this is.
[6:36] All of this is just this huge fight to try to win midterm, of course, to try to, you know, either A, you know, kneecap Donald Trump or B, make sure he doesn't get kneecapped. And that's, you know, those are the things that we're dealing with. To guard his knees. But in the meantime, we're just having this insane program going on here and people don't know who they're going to vote for. I mean, people are changing, you know, which. They're jumping in out of races. Jumping into different races. They're supposed to start reworking the districts for the old maps in the next couple of days, I think. Yeah, that's right. It's one way or the other. It's going to have to be in place because the election is the 11th of August. That's coming up faster than we realize. I mean, can you even hold a primary if we don't know what map we're using?
[7:27] Well, they have to because they're not going to count the results of the primary from a few weeks, from last week. Yeah, there has to be like a midnight 30 point at which we have to do this. You know, if they can't get it together at some point, I think it has to just revert back to the map that's in place at this point. Yeah, because the message. I wonder if they have an alternate map that they want. A secret map? Yeah. Is there time to. They're going to pull out their draw four card here. You get your decoder ring to figure out where the treasure is. Yeah, I don't know. It's the something. I don't know. It's all just. The secret map is in this week's issue of the paper. Find it and win a prize.
[8:09] Well, it is something people obviously have to pay attention to, but we'll stay on it. It is changing nearly hourly, certainly almost daily. Yeah. Certainly daily it's been changing. So we'll keep up with it.
[8:22] Speaking of this issue of, of the paper, this is one of my favorite covers of all time, Ash. And I know, and, and it is AI. We're just going to say right out front, this is an AI cover. Yeah. It's about termites. You have a, Well, you have to know how to prompt well, I'll have to say. And you did. You prompted well. She's a prompt engineer. So this is an auditory medium here. So describe what we have here. Well, so we have a giant termite eating in what looks to be like a very southern style home. A delicious southern fried home. A very wooden home. Yes, lots of wood. Tasty, tasty wood. Yes, like something you'd see in the Oakley Garden District with a giant termite eating it. This termite looks like he's happy. Yes. And so when I was creating this cover, I had, please create a vertical image of a giant termite eating a Southern-style home. And please make sure it has King Kong hanging on the Empire State Building vibes. Yes. And that's what it came up with on the first try. I think this will probably scare children. It will be nice.
[9:32] Because termites are scary. They cost millions, if not trillions of dollars. It is nightmarish. It is a very nightmarish looking thing. And as Kyle just noticed that the house, has something like 18 windows on the just on the side that we can see on what we can see and that's the ones that the termite didn't need this homeowner likes a lot of natural light i mean i'm just this house could have somewhere in the neighborhood power bills this house could have 50 or 60 windows on it i don't know we can't see two sides of it there's a lot to see in this part of town but it's for a big meal it's a cool it's a cool cover and it's a cool cover story scott that you wrote about this. And we're not just, we're not writing about termite swarms, primarily, although it is swarm season. But what we're writing about is termite policies, termite insurance. And what's going on with that? Well, as everyone here knows, you know, the coast here has the most aggressive termite climate. We have Formician termites, which are actually an invasive species from Asia, but they're subterranean and they will destroy homes. And if you don't have termite coverage as a homeowner, you're basically shooting yourself in the foot. Well, you pretty much have to. I mean, you have to have, if you've got a, if you have a mortgage, you pretty much have to have termite coverage. But the big issue that we've seen is that a lot of these termite companies are no longer...
[10:56] Covering, uh, repair, or some are just saying we're not taking any more customers. Yeah. So I spoke with a man named John Greery, who's had Terminex for about 50 years. He got a notice, uh, in the last month that his, the Terminex was just canceling his policy at the end of his term. And, uh, you know, you go and actually check the website and there, you know, you type in your address between Mobile or Baldwin and there's just nothing available. So Terminex has completely stopped issuing any kind of policies here altogether. And then you go start shopping around. And this was John's experience shopping to replace his Terminex. Everything's increased at least 77% cost. So he's gone from a $300 bond with repair. And repair is if termites cause damage during that bond period, the company is going to pay. Companies responsible. Responsible to repair the damage. That used to be the norm. Yeah. That was, which you had a termite bond. That was the whole program is if your house got eaten by termites after they protected it from termites, that they were responsible for paying for it. Well, and so at shopping, he's found that that is no longer available. The damage repair bond is no, pretty much not. Well, it's, it's some companies are offering it, but the major names are not.
[12:17] And if they are offering termite bonds, it is a retreatment only. So they are going to go in and put in the bait stations or put in, you know, or they'll kill things they find, but it's not going to be. You're responsible for the damage. Which is the expensive part of it. Yeah, and what we've seen is some massive lawsuits.
[12:36] The Cathedral of Immaculate Conception downtown being the biggest one. That was what, how many millions of dollars was it? Like 15 or 25? I was saying it was like 25.8. It was like tens of millions of dollars. There were some punitive damages in there too. Some punitive damages. Corporate fraud, yeah. Corporate fraud.
[12:54] That landed on Terminex. That was Terminex. That landed on the Terminex. Cause the termites were eating up the roof above the beautiful, uh, sanctuary and all the old stuff. It was bad. And they hit Waterville, um, at the end of last year, which they came down in a judgment against them as well. Multiple millions of dollars there. Yeah. Um, the best way, the best way.
[13:14] You can read the cover story, obviously, but I guess the best explanation of the scenario is just a domino spiral, a doom spiral, I guess. It's basically, I mean, termites, it is an assured market. So you're going to have people, it's a cash cow for these companies to come in and do it. This is a very wet city with a lot of wooden buildings. A lot of wood. Warm climate. Yeah, they can be active for a long time. So, uh, but after, you know, Terminex, I understand, and these people claim that Terminex is one of the largest offenders in terms of, you know, not honoring their policy or under honoring their policy. And so that ended up in, you know, millions of dollars of lawsuits, especially in 2019, where they got hit by the, the Alabama attorney general's office for some stuff with a deception, uh, lawsuit. And then, you know, basically that led to a bunch of people moving over to smaller companies. So the smaller companies got flooded with customers. They don't have the infrastructure, the workers to even support that many accounts. And then you start seeing quality drop on those mid-range customers.
[14:24] And now you basically only have these small operations offering damage repair. Yeah. I have a smaller company and they sent me a letter last week telling me they're in bankruptcy. So, you know, that makes you not want to use those. Right. And then we're going to get out of bankruptcy soon, sir. And I'm like, well, that makes me feel good. But, you know, so, I mean, what do you have really that you don't have much? So, you know, you got people blaming both sides. You got people, you got people blaming the termite companies for not doing what they should have done. And then you got people blaming the lawyers for having these aggressive lawsuits. And, you know, speaking with one of the guys, boss pest solutions, Justin McCorton. Yeah. You know, he basically says it's probably a mixture of both. But he said the best solution is to find someone who's honest and stick with them. Well, and you should do it fast because this cover is going to make a lot of termites really mad. Probably going to be a lot of phone calls today. They're going to be angry about this.
[15:19] The termite companies are going to have their phones ringing off the hook when people look at this. I can't have this happening. What was that story when aliens attack the radio show? Everyone thought it was real. Everyone's going to be. War of the world. War of the world. War of the world's in the 30s. Yeah, so we're going to have. That's what we got here. Well, it's a great story, Scott, and I also wanted to just say right now, we had a little bit of a preliminary, the Alabama Press Association Awards. They announced a few of them. They haven't announced a lot of the big ones yet, but it looked a lot like the Scott Johnson show from Perlanyap. It surely did, yes. You've enclosed one whole category. You had, what, it was all spot news? Yeah, spot news. Now, mind you, I mean, a lot of those stories fell by the grace of God in my lap. So, I mean, like, that's kind of how spot news works. You got to do with, you know, what God gives you, you do with it, right? You got to work with it. Do something with it. If it's monkeys in Starbucks, if it's a phallic arrest, I mean. There are those things, but you did well with it. But, you know, we have a lot of other categories left to, to be announced, and I know that we have one major one that they've told us to be ready for, so we're hoping that that'll be a big win in the investigative journalism category we think it will be. So, anyway, just wanted to compliment you. We will toot our own horn more once we know. I'm sure there's more out there. They only announced a few. We'll have, hopefully, the rest of us will have a little room in here. We'll see. Well, you know, it'd be nice.
[16:47] Well we're going to take a quick break and come back and talk a little sports with tommy hicks.
[17:00] And we are back um we've got a lot of sports news going on right now shocking here in the middle of the beginning of the summer i guess we should say the very beginning of the summer What's happening? Tell us about it. I know we got Terry Curtis. Terry Curtis. He really sucks at retirement.
[17:20] He doesn't have this thing down at all. Yeah. He's got to work on that. He's got to practice that thing. They just announced that he is going to be the executive director of the high school district. Aspect of the senior bowl. The senior bowl has hired him, uh, senior bowl charities group. Okay. Um, works in umbrella of that, which he will coordinate, um, uh, getting equipment, uniforms, that sort of thing for, uh, underfunded public high schools in the area, as well as a mentorship for student athletes. And they're trying to get more of a connection between the players and the senior bowl themselves. So, I mean, you're not going to find a better fit in town than Terry. That's great for him. Because he knows all the coaches. He knows all of that. So that'll be a really good fit, I think. Nice. That'll be good for him. And then we've got some softball finals and baseball finals this week. Yeah, we finally, that was the end of our athletic season in high school last week. Sarah Land won their very first softball state championship. Okay. Orange Beach, once again, for the sixth straight year, won. They were 47-1. Man. On the year.
[18:41] They've got at least three players going to major colleges to play after this. And, you know, every year they've had a team, they won the state championship. That's amazing. It's been crazy. And they just dominated. but this was the group where like Ava Hodo hit a, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning of the very first year that they played for a state championship to win it, a walk-off home run. And then she was on this team. So it's been that whole group has won nothing but state championships. Pretty impressive. Pretty impressive, yeah. And then I think Faith Academy. Faith Academy won the baseball championship. They lost their first game and then won the next two to win the best of three series. Which is amazing, but always an interesting aspect of that is their high school graduation took place Thursday night. Well, that was the first day of the Best of Three series, and every player said, nope, not walking, I'm playing. Yeah. So they all stayed up there, and they ended up winning the state championship. So on Tuesday... They brought the nine seniors back and had their own little graduation ceremony in the gym.
[20:00] They put on the caps and gowns. They've announced them, walked up. Everybody took hand, took pictures. That's classy. That's good stuff. I like that a lot. It was pretty cool. And then all nine seniors have signed to play college baseball.
[20:17] All of them are going to be local, either at Coastal Alabama, at Bishop, or at the United States Sports University. And then one will go to Mississippi Gulf Coast, which is really just the same area. So pretty cool to see all nine still get to play and get their college paid for. That's a pretty cool deal right there. Well, and then you mentioned that it's the end of the high school athletic season, and next year it all changes, too. It all goes crazy next year. Yeah, so it'll be just the private schools and just the public schools. So it's going to—this was sort of like the last year of how it's always been for a long time. Yeah, it's going to be interesting to see how that unfolds and how people— The dynamics are going to be so different, and every sport is different, you know. Yep, it's going to be crazy. And another end of the era is out at South with Joel Ehrman. Yep. Joel Ehrman is retiring. May 31st is his last day. Yeah. He has been grinning a lot in the last few days. He's excited. He's pretty happy. He and his wife, Tina, have some trips planned. Okay. Head out of town. He's a big baseball guy. That's where he got his start. And I know his Minnesota Twins are on his list somewhere. So he's going to go see some games and do some things. That's fun for him. That's good for him. And then I think we have a little more coaching news as well. Yep.
[21:46] John McKenzie, the twice. Well-traveled, I think. Well-traveled Viger head coach, was head coach for one year at Murphy. He has reemerged. He will be announced yesterday he is going to take over at McIntosh up the road to a school. That would be a little different dynamic. The athletics pool that he had to choose from at Vigor compared to what he will have now. We'll test his coaching. I'm thinking. Well, but every kid in that community goes to that school. So, you know, who knows? I mean, it's still, you're going to have all the good athletes and all the bad athletes, just not as many. Yeah, yeah. Yeah, it's always better to choose to have more, a larger pool, I think. Yeah, well, Leroy's the same way. Larger pool helps. My highway at 43.
[22:39] While we're talking about that, you know, I forgot to mention Satsuma fired Rodney Jordan on the very last day of teacher work days. Okay. They did not really give him a reason. He'd been there four years. He had a couple of five-five seasons, which doesn't sound like much when you compare a lot, but it's at Suma. They've only had 16 winning seasons since 1956. Wow. Okay. So it's not a program that has a great tradition in there. Yeah. I mean, it seemed like he was building some things there, but so he'll be gone. Of course, the MGM situation, we're sure waiting to see what that's going to mean. Are they just going to go with an interim for a year and then go back to Golsan, or are they going to cut him free? So we're trying to keep our eyes and ears open for that. All right. Sounds good. Thank you, Tommy. We're going to take a quick break, and we'll come back and talk a little more.
[23:44] And we are back with a story that has been on my mind a lot, Kyle. And I think on my mind, too. Scooters.
[23:53] Scooters! Good Lord. I don't know why I did a mermaid band there. I don't know what that is. Evil! I don't know. It is evil.
[24:04] Evil! Anyway, scooters. Scooters. Let's talk about the scooters, Rob. The downtown scooters, we have chronicled the fact that they are the scourge of society at this point down here. The bane of Mobile Bay. They are. But the city is going to try to, they're not getting rid of them, but they're going to try to keep them. Which is sad. Going to try to control them a little bit more. That's right. That's right. There's a plan on the agenda for the city council. It should be approved without a problem next week, but the plan is we're going to keep the scooters, which is sad, but we're going to tighten down on these things, crack down on the scooters. We're going to lower the speed limit. Yes. Well, the top speed, I should say. The top speed, the ability that it has. We're going to lower it. They can do that, right? The line people. Yes. They will govern it. They will put a governor on the scooters. That's one of my favorite terms. Yes. A governor. So they will put a governor on it. When it comes to... This scooter needs to go a little slower. By Lordy, this scooter... This scooter needs to go a little slower. Henceforth, the scooters shall not be allowed to go faster than eight miles per hour. Eight miles per hour. Okay. They're also going to have mandatory daily corralling of said scooters. Thank God they need to do that. What about Deer and Mardi Gras? Did they say anything? That's what I think.
[25:29] They did not say it. They did not say it, but hopefully these rules will go into effect and be present during the carnival times. But just people riding through the thick crowds on Joe Kane and Fat Tuesday, especially, they need to ban them. Especially if they're going 30 miles an hour, which they had been.
[25:50] Now they'll be puttering through the crowd. And somehow only 18-year-olds are older. Only 18-year-olds are supposed to ride. You're not supposed to be drunk while you're riding. There's going to be a mandatory notice that pops up. They're going to have to blow in it to get it to start. So you'll get an SUI, a scootering under the influence. That's right. Scootering under the influence. There's supposed to be a little message that'll pop up and say, you know, if you've had too much to drink tonight, you're not supposed to get on the scooter. And underage scootering. Underage. Underage. Yep. Underage drunk scootering. You can't do that. But anyway, they're going to they're going to tighten down on these things. I talked to the mayor.
[26:31] And, uh, he had said, you know, we have heard the concerns we have read in the pages of Lanyap and heard on the streets of Mobile, the concerns about these scooters. I like to think we've been the tip of the spear on getting this scooter thing under control. I have hated them since day one. Well, they've, they've just become a nuisance down here. And I mean, you talk to any business owner down here, I mean, even downtown Mobile Alliance, they'll gladly agree that they've just become a nuisance in the, in the. They're not supposed to be on the sidewalks either. They are not. And Spiro said, we tried to get the sidewalks in this new deal we're going to have with Lime, but there's no way with the GPS technology to limit it down to the sidewalk. To make it so you can't ride on the sidewalk. To make it so you can't ride on the sidewalk. Why can't we just turn off or something like that if you get on the sidewalk?
[27:23] That would be interesting. Go over the handlebars. That would be interesting. Over the handlebars. Yeah. It just explodes. You know, with all of the data centers and AI, we have still not come up with a way to zero in on the GPS to delineate sidewalk for roadway. AI will handle this one, I think. But, yeah, well, it'll be interesting to see if they get this thing under control because it's out of control right now. It has to be under control. They're laying out in the street. You're dodging on the sidewalk. You can't walk down the sidewalk. They're laying in the... In the uh handicap ramps on the sidewalk they're blocking the driveway and they're heavy to move i saw a video on facebook somebody was eating at roosters and a waitress got ran over on the sidewalk by a freaking scooter wow um they are they are and i've been told that they're going to feature in the new transit plan that we've got that at the bus stops once we get this new public transit bus plan going there will be vespa style scooters that you can rent to go from the bus stop to your home i just feel like that is just a disaster waiting to happen i'm sorry that just i mean people are just going to get on a vespa and if what if they don't know how to ride a Vespa. I mean, those things will go pretty fast. Oh, they run on beach towns. Sure. Yeah.
[28:48] Hopefully these will have no more than eight miles an hour speed on them. I doubt it. I do know that they'll know how to run the red lights. Yeah. Exactly. Yeah. We'll run a red light in a scooter and see what happens. So we've made some, we've made some progress here. Well, we've made some progress on the scooters.
[29:03] It's not quite what we would like to see, but it's some progress. we'll see. I think that the, the scooters are a mess, but, um, And then, uh, one of the stories we've got this week, uh, one I've been working on is just the land deals over on the Eastern shore, um, with the judges. It's fascinating when the, um, when you see. One of the judges over there, presiding judge, has had some land businesses with a couple of prominent lawyers.
[29:30] And that's one. If folks haven't read it, I think it's worth reading. Yeah, it's a good one. And then, Ash, nappies have wound up. They're wrapping up. This Sunday is the final day. I can't believe it. I think some of our radio friends have announced it was last week. It usually is the Sunday of Memorial Day. That's right. But Memorial Day was early. I think that's what a lot of people were thinking it was Memorial Day Sunday. It has fallen that way the last couple of years. But this, since Memorial Day was early, it's May 31st. So this Sunday at midnight is your last chance to vote for all of our four million categories. And we're excited about it. And now these voting district maps have not been changed. They have not been challenged yet. No challenges. Yes. But we are awaiting a court decision, you know, a ruling at any time. The hammer could fall. The hammer could fall. But our voter turnout overall is definitely better than the primary elections.
[30:23] Yeah, nappies are always beating the actual elections. All right, folks, thanks for listening this week. That's all we've got. We'll be back next Thursday with the next episode of Lagnapod. Have a great week. The Lagnapod is a Something Extra publishing production.
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