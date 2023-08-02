Weather

How warm is the Gulf of Mexico? That’s not a lead-up to a punch line. It’s a serious question in hurricane season. You might be thinking since we’ve had several heatwaves this summer on land, then there might be heatwaves over water too. That’s correct.

A heatwave is a period of abnormally warm conditions, and in large bodies of water, it’s called a marine heatwave. Marine heatwaves happen when stagnant high pressure, with abundant sunshine, keeps a bubble of warm air over water for a long period. They are not uncommon, and the one happening now in the Gulf and Caribbean is strong. According to NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the temperature of the Gulf and Caribbean is 2 to 5 degrees above average. That’s a big deal because of the amount of energy that water stores.

