How warm is the Gulf of Mexico? That’s not a lead-up to a punch line. It’s a serious question in hurricane season. You might be thinking since we’ve had several heatwaves this summer on land, then there might be heatwaves over water too. That’s correct.
A heatwave is a period of abnormally warm conditions, and in large bodies of water, it’s called a marine heatwave. Marine heatwaves happen when stagnant high pressure, with abundant sunshine, keeps a bubble of warm air over water for a long period. They are not uncommon, and the one happening now in the Gulf and Caribbean is strong. According to NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the temperature of the Gulf and Caribbean is 2 to 5 degrees above average. That’s a big deal because of the amount of energy that water stores.
Last week, record warmth in the water of the Florida Keys was reported. Specifically, some locations in the Upper Keys that were likely in shallow water were in the mid-90s for a few days, with one just getting over 100 degrees. The data is being analyzed to see if it is accurate. Even mid-90s is warmer than average there. Warm water impacts sea life like coral, increases the possibility of algal blooms and may shift the habitats of sea creatures, in search of food or more hospitable temperatures. Warm water stresses and bleaches coral. Coral bleaching is not just cosmetic; it has a ripple effect on the ocean ecosystem for plants and sea life. NOAA says, “Healthy coral reefs can absorb up to 97 percent of a wave’s energy, buffering coastal communities from storms and associated waves, flooding and erosion.” There is part of the connection to tropical storms and hurricanes. The other connection is marine heatwaves create a deeper column of warm water, as more potential fuel for storms.
Don’t confuse the average temperature of the Gulf of Mexico with the daily surf temperature or even record temperatures in some coastal communities. In shallow beach or bay water, when winds are calm, the temperature can be very warm or cool, depending on water currents, rain runoff and the amount of sunshine or clouds. Your big toe is not the best gauge for the entire Gulf of Mexico, at over a half-million square miles! Satellites and buoys paint a better picture and allow meteorologists and oceanographers to estimate the water temperature daily and compare it to past temperatures.
Warm water does not guarantee tropical weather, but if a tropical system moves over warm water, it is more likely to persist and/or grow stronger. Thankfully, the same high pressure that has sat over the Gulf has not been conducive to tropical storm formation. Now through September is when we watch all of that a lot more closely.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.