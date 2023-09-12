In writing, I rise to the commendation of the ladies attempting to address the inappropriate material in the children’s section of the library. I read recently that one day Jesus “found in the temple those who sold oxen and sheep and doves, and the money changers doing business.” What was Jesus’ response? Did he ignore them and continue on his way? No, his actions were direct and forceful.
Although the issue in the Library is not one of desecration where reverence is due, it is a similar action of taking action where wrong is detected. The kids arenotalright as Mrs. Trice alleges in Hidden Agenda (“The Kids are Alright,” August 30, 2023).
The books the ladies identified contain a variety of problems ranging from lies, propaganda, and shameless ideologies to pornography. To those with no bedrock foundation of absolute truth, this is not a problem. Those people just follow the culture. Wherever the winds of culture blow they are just blown along with it.
But for those who recognize that having 20% of our youth now claim a sexually deviant identity is not normal, they look for the cause and it appears to be indoctrination — being found in the schools, the media and now in the public libraries. Our own tax money should not be used against us to undermine the parental teaching of Judeo-Christian values to our children.
The United States of America has a culture founded on Judeo-Christian values. Marxism is founded on atheism and the need to destroy Christianity as an impediment to the establishment of a totalitarian state. This is the “culture war” that the ladies are fighting and that Mrs. Trice does not think should be fought.
The American Library Association recently elected a female declared Marxist as its president. She intends to use that “infiltrated institution” to help undermine Christian influence and promote Marxist societal destruction throughout our country in order to replace it with a socialist/communist utopia. Thankfully, some citizens such as these ladies are trying to resist. They are not content to just ignore what they see and continue on their way. May their numbers increase!
