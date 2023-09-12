Dear Editor,

In writing, I rise to the commendation of the ladies attempting to address the inappropriate material in the children’s section of the library. I read recently that one day Jesus “found in the temple those who sold oxen and sheep and doves, and the money changers doing business.” What was Jesus’ response? Did he ignore them and continue on his way? No, his actions were direct and forceful.

