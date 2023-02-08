Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Mobile Parks and Recreation (MPR) closed the ALL Complex, located at 1301 Azalea Road, after numerous complaints concerning the absence of air conditioning in the gym. The Special Needs adults have been shuffled to four locations in the past few years because of closures. The ALL Complex was a great location with a full and diversified program that met their needs. There were daily Silver Sneakers classes that improved the well-being of our seniors. MPR expected the people to go to another center close to Prichard to continue their classes. That is an unreasonable assumption.
The closing of the All Complex goes against the city's mission statement and core values. It decreased the social, emotional and physical well-being of the community, and it dropped diversity and teamwork. The population of the center was told the place sold. That was a lie. This action told the disabled that they were nobodies; they did not matter. The Seniors were thrown aside. They didn't need air conditioning. They were nobodies. Seniors and the disabled are important people. Their happiness does matter. I have never been ashamed of Mobile until now.
