We had a lot of tornadoes in 2022 in Mobile and Baldwin counties, and hopefully no more between the time I write this and the time you read it. It was far more twisters than there have been in past years, based on NOAA storm events data and damage assessment reports.

In Mobile County, 11 tornadoes touched down; all of them were along or south of Highway 98. In Baldwin County, 10 tornadoes touched down; they were all along or south of Interstate 10. No, the highways don’t control or influence the weather — it’s just the particular weather patterns we had this year. Most of those tornadoes came in two medium tornado outbreaks where warm, moist air had moved in from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a cold front.

