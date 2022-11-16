There’s a particularly annoying group of commercials playing during football games lately in which people are able to throw a challenge flag and “go to the tape” to sort out mundane family disagreements. I honestly can’t even remember which company the commercial is for — surely it’s an insurance company since 99.9 percent of all commercials are for insurance companies. But, it does make the point of how often what we remember is not what actually happened.
That basic concept has always been at the heart of having law enforcement officials wear body cameras and use dashboard cameras as they protect our communities. We don’t all remember what happened the same way. And it can come in handy to “go to the tape” when there is a dispute.
There’s another side to this as well, though. Body cameras have been sold to the taxpayers as a means of “transparency” in some of those high-profile cases where officers are accused of wrongdoing. When you have hundreds of people out working the streets, even if 1 or 2 percent of them aren’t doing things the right way, that can have a very negative impact.
As cities, counties and governmental agencies have come to ask for millions in taxpayer dollars to fund cameras, the word “transparency” is almost always thrown around. When I’ve asked people why they think their money is used to buy body cameras, they always say “so we can see what happens.”
That expectation has never really been met, though. In some states, it’s easier to see body camera footage than in others, but that’s never been Alabama’s jam. The Yellowhammer State has always made it hard to get camera footage, and after last summer’s Alabama Supreme Court ruling in Lagniappe’s case against the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), it’s now impossible.
While that ruling is a huge setback for the concept of transparency, the case itself shows exactly why it is so necessary. Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack may have felt like he won the day with that ruling, but he may yet lose the war.
If there’s any starker example of why law enforcement agencies can’t be relied upon to police themselves than what took place in the shooting of Jonathan Victor along I-10 in 2017, I’d have to see it to believe it. Victor, a motorist whose car ran off the interstate in Baldwin County, somehow went from being the victim of a traffic accident to a potentially deadly assailant who needed to be shot to death to protect officers and the public.
When Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Hunady blew Victor away as he held a fanny pack in his hand, Mack’s machine went into full coverup mode. It culminated with an amazing press conference a few months later in which Hunady was cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation by the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (MCU) and the DA’s Office. Mack showed a very short snippet of camera footage as he explained how Victor had taken a “shooter’s stance” and ignored repeated warnings to drop whatever was in his hand.
At that press conference, Baldwin County District Attorney Bob Wilters led assembled members of the media to believe Victor’s behavior could have been a result of drug use by saying he had Ketamine in his system. What the DA didn’t say was the Ketamine was administered by first responders after Victor was shot.
You may have heard all of this before, but it’s important. And it proves why the Supreme Court was wrong to block the public from seeing the body camera footage. Without that footage, Jonathan Victor would probably be remembered as some drug addict who forced a deputy to shoot him.
But the video has been seen. Even though the court blocked us from getting it from BCSO or the MCU, it ended up as evidence in a federal suit Victor’s mother filed against Mack, Hunady and BCSO. So you too can see it for yourself. It’s on our website and on our YouTube page atyoutube.com/watch?v=e6HYPFrhMZ4.
But more importantly, last April U.S. District Court Judge William Cassady used that video as the basis for not allowing Mack and Hunady qualified immunity in the case — essentially meaning they are still part of the lawsuit. That decision was appealed, of course, and will be heard this week in Montgomery.
It is shocking to consider how much different Cassady’s take on the video was than that of Mack and his cronies. Where the sheriff, DA and other law enforcement saw a guy who deserved to get shot, the federal judge saw a situation that should have been handled in a completely different manner.
“Deputy Hunady’s assertion that he shot Victor because he feared for his own life as well as the lives and safety of other officers, first responders and members of the public is one that a reasonable jury could reject,” Cassady wrote. “After all, Deputy Hunady and his colleagues were not standing out in the open, but instead had taken cover behind a fire truck. In the light most favorable to the plaintiff, the record shows that Victor was not aggressive, was not advancing at the time of the shooting, was standing still approximately 20 feet from Deputy Hunady, and appeared disoriented or in shock from the accident. It is also significant that Victor was within range of Deputy Hunady’s Taser, which he had on his person and available to deploy at any time had he elected to do so.
“Another relevant consideration is that during the entire time that they shouted commands at Victor from behind the safety of the fire truck, neither Deputy Hunady nor any other officer on the scene ever warned Victor that he would be shot if he failed to comply with commands to ‘drop it,’ ‘stop advancing,’ and the like.”
We’ll see if the appeals court sees it the same way.
The question that remains is if that was your son or brother who had been shot to death for holding a fanny pack, would you want the public to see what happened? For most of us, I’d imagine the answer is a resounding “yes.”
Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile’s weekly newspaper. Rob helped found the newspaper after a career that started as a police reporter and columnist at the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. He followed that with a stint as a deputy press secretary for then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott in Washington, D.C.
After leaving Capitol Hill, Rob worked ghost-writing opinion articles for publication in some of the nation’s largest newspapers. From 1999 – Aug. 2010 he was the faculty adviser for the University of South Alabama student newspaper, The Vanguard, and in 2002 started Lagniappe with his business partner Ashley Trice. The paper now prints 25,000 copies every week, is distributed throughout Mobile and the Eastern Shore and is one of Alabama’s largest weekly newspapers.
According to Scarborough Research, Lagniappe has nearly 80,000 print readers each week and an additional 40,000 readers a month online and in newsletters, and 37,000 followers on Facebook.
Rob has won numerous statewide and regional awards for column writing and was a finalist for the 2022 Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s David Carr Award for investigative reporting.
Thanks for staying on top of this issue, Rob.
