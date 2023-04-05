Much like Santa Claus, apparently, we have the Germans to thank for the creation of the Easter Bunny. According to a Time magazine article, German immigrants brought the tradition of the egg-laying hare they called “Osterhase” with them when they settled here.
Originally, children made nests where Osterhase could lay colored eggs. Which is just weird on many levels, but mainly because I’m pretty sure rabbits don’t lay eggs. In fact, I’m pretty sure they are actually known for fertilizing each other in a different way, and quite often. RRRRRROOOOOOWWWWW! But that’s another story.
Of course, this being America, eventually, this tradition was commercialized to include chocolate and toys, and baskets were traded for nests — though the grass used for the nest-building is still in existence. I hate that stuff. At least I know who I can thank for it now.
Apparently, other countries have similar Easter traditions, but utilize different animals, such as foxes and cuckoo birds. But they still reward children with candy and prizes.
Unlike Christmas, though, there seems to be no “switch” or “coal” component to this tradition to threaten your kids with when they are being horrible brats.
So, I think there should be an additional mythical creature — something hideous — like a naked mole rat — that accompanies the Bunny to serve up really rotten eggs not only to bad kids but also adults for their dirty deeds and misbehavior.
I think we shall call this creature Steve. Why? I don’t know. The Easter Naked Mole Rat just doesn’t have much of a ring to it.
But who should Steve bring his stanky eggs to this Sunday? I have a couple of ideas.
Alabama Power, the PSC and ADEM
Mobilians love trees. Especially heritage oak trees. And there are a lot of people really hot and bothered right now that a tree company contracted by Alabama Power is butchering our oak trees to make sure they don’t get in the way of power lines.
I know we have to find a way for nature and modern comforts to co-exist, but it does seem like they could give the trees something at least slightly better than a “Dumb and Dumber” haircut.
I get it, but I do have to wonder where is this same level of anger about the 21 million tons of toxic coal ash Alabama Power, with the aid of the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), is allowed to keep in an unlined pond adjacent to the Mobile Tensaw Delta. Right next to “America’s Amazon,” for Heaven’s sake.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) wrote a scathing letter to Alabama Power for not having a plan to effectively “cap in place” these toxic chemicals or prevent them from further leaching into the groundwater. And apparently, Alabama Power’s emergency action plan doesn’t even mention hurricanes or major flooding events. Which makes sense considering we live on the Gulf of freaking Mexico.
The EPA also tore into ADEM in a separate letter saying their remediation plan actually ALLOWS for ongoing groundwater contamination. So, nice to know our environmental watchdog has given Alabama Power an “okey dokey” on that one.
And, we the people, keep reelecting the same people to the PSC who are supposed to keep them in check but let them do whatever the hell they want.
So, shame on us all!
Faith Academy
Last month, 44-year-old Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach Jonathan Sauers was arrested for having sexual relations with a 16-year-old Faith student. Sauers admitted to the actions and was immediately fired by Faith. He faces 10 to 20 years in prison if convicted.
It is without question a terrible situation for all involved.
After Sauers’ arrest, Faith’s headmaster, Tim Skelton, put out a statement saying how “devastated” the school was and committed to giving their “children a quality, Christian education surrounded by those who exemplify Christ in their actions.”
But according to a suit filed this week by the victim, those who are attempting to exemplify Christ at Faith are essentially extorting this teenager by telling her she can’t engage in any extra-curriculars unless she signs a hold harmless agreement, indemnifying the school from any lawsuits related to the sexual abuse she experienced at Sauers’ hands. According to the filing, she plays softball and if she refuses to sign the agreement, she could miss out on the season and any potential scholarship offers.
I am not one to blame an institution for an individual’s actions (especially without knowing all of the facts), but who on Earth thought this was a good idea? Please tell me it was the lawyers and not the administrators. Not a good look, Faith!
I am sure there are lots of details we don’t know about this case. But the one we do know for certain is that a 44-year-old teacher admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student. So that’s really all that matters. And for the school to essentially re-victimize and punish the girl by pulling this kind of stunt, well, it just stinks to high Heaven. Considering just how high in Heaven it stinks to, you would think these exemplars of Christ would be able to smell the stench they created with this action. But apparently not.
Editor’s Note: The Stanky Steve introduction first appeared in “Hidden Agenda’s” “Easter Column 2016,” but the stanky eggs were updated for 2023.
Ashley Trice is the editor and publisher of Lagniappe and lagniappemobile.com, which she co-founded with fellow publisher Rob Holbert in July 2002.
She graduated with honors from the University of South Alabama in 2000 with a BA in communications. She is the recipient of the Award for Excellence in In-Depth Reporting by the Mobile Press Club (2003) and for Humorous Commentary by the Society of Professional Journalists, Southeastern Division (2010, 2018, 2021). She won a national writing award in the 2015 Altweekly Awards for Best Column presented by the Association of Alternative Newsmedia, and the Alabama Press Association’s First Place Award for Best Editorial or Commentary in 2017 and 2020, as well as the Alabama Press Association’s First Place Award for Humorous Commentary in 2018 and 2021. She was in the 2011 class of Mobile Bay Monthly’s 40 Under 40.
She is married to Frank Trice and they live in Midtown with their son, Anders, daughter, Ellen, and their anything but “standard” poodle, Remy.
