I would like to set the record straight about “Possible Changes — Council-hired board consultant to advise public groups in Mobile” that was in Lagniappe by Dale Liesch.
Dale called me to ask me how I felt about having the Ladd Board, of which I am a member, meet with a consultant hired by the City to give us a course in Board Governance. Because we are a volunteer board, give much of our time for Ladd and because we also do not always feel like we have the City’s support, I felt like this was “insane to me that they want to waste our time.”
However, I, as well as our Board Chair, agreed to meet with Ms. Paula Minnikin. We met for an hour. I feel the need to retract my statement in that Ms. Minnikin was absolutely awesome and I was astounded by her insight, her presentation and her information. She is truly an “expert” in board governance and we felt fortunate to be chosen to be a part of this training.
I have no doubt that we will benefit from this experience and I urge ALL area boards — both volunteer as well as compensated — to get her contact information from the City and to use her as well. I only wish we’d had this presentation several years ago, and I look forward to her giving this same presentation to our entire board sometime in March.
I still feel like Ladd is often an afterthought when it comes to our needs and funding but appreciate any tools that will make us a better and more cohesive group dedicated to the future and well-being of Ladd Stadium.
Ann Davis
Vice Chairwoman, Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex Board
