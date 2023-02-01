I would like to set the record straight about “Possible Changes — Council-hired board consultant to advise public groups in Mobile” that was in Lagniappe by Dale Liesch.

Dale called me to ask me how I felt about having the Ladd Board, of which I am a member, meet with a consultant hired by the City to give us a course in Board Governance. Because we are a volunteer board, give much of our time for Ladd and because we also do not always feel like we have the City’s support, I felt like this was “insane to me that they want to waste our time.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.