I was out of breath from serpentining and diving under parked cars New Year’s Eve, and had just made it back to watch the MoonPie Drop on TV from the safety of my couch when a familiar otherworldly glow and hum permeated the living room, putting the 10-pound Cavalier King Charles Spaniel on high alert. I calmed the vicious beast, assuring her this was a completely normal annual event — a visit from Nostrildumas!
In an instant, the famed 16th-century French seer who traverses space and time to offer Southwest Alabama a look into the future was standing there, adorned in his robe and goofy hat.
“Greetings, Robert!” he announced loftily. “It is I — Nostrildumas the all-seeing — here to once again offer you fodder for a ridiculous column and a look into the upcoming year!”
“Yes, Nostril, I know it’s you. Nobody else just materializes in my living room on New Year’s Eve.”
“I see you’re quite grouchy, Robert. You’re also all sweaty and breathing heavily. You don’t have COVID do you?! I’m over 400 years old! That crap will kill me!” he said.
“No, no, I’m out of breath after running from bullets,” I explained.
“Oh, you were on Dauphin Street tonight then! I see ….” he said.
“Nope, I was over at the neighbors’ house and had to get back home through all the falling bullets from idiots shooting into the air at midnight,” I said. “But it’s good to see you. Can I offer you a drink to help get your psychic juices flowing?”
Nostril looked at me sheepishly and said, “I shall have to turn down your kind offer, Robert.”
“You turning down booze?!” I asked incredulously. “Is the world coming to an end?”
“Um, in 16 years,” he said.
“That was a rhetorical question. What’s the deal with you not drinking?”
“Look, the old lady has been on my case lately about the booze and other ‘substances’ I use to see the future. She thinks I have a problem, so we’re doing Dry January.”
“Ugh, that sounds terrible,” I said. “But wait … you have a wife?”
“Yep, been together 399 years in October. The big 400 is coming up. I’ll probably take her to Dollywood. She and her sister are huge fans. It’s going to be a cluster. I may as well not be there,” he said. “But I’m sure the readers of your bar pamphlet aren’t interested in my domestic issues. Do you have any questions about the year ahead?”
“Well yes, I do. First, what’s the fallout going to be over nine people being shot downtown during the New Year’s Eve festivities?”
“Not much really. I mean what are you going to do? There’ll be a lot of gnashing of teeth, but it’s pretty hard to keep young men from shooting each other when they’re determined to do so. The biggest thing to come out of it is the band Third Eye Blind will be inspired to write their first new hit in years — ‘Semi-Automatic Kind of Life,’” he said.
I was totally flabbergasted.
“So you’re not speaking in ‘mystic riddles’ anymore either?”
“Man, it’s hard to get my juices flowing without a little something-something, you know what I mean? Maybe I will take you up on that drink after all. You just CANNOT tell my wife, dude!” he said.
“That won’t be hard. Snitches get stitches, plus I don’t know your old lady,” I said handing him a bottle of whiskey and a glass. He took the bottle straight to his lips and drained it.
“Easy there, Ozzy!” I said. “Maybe your wife has a point!”
“Oh yeah, that’s the stuff,” he said. “Now I’m feeling better. Hit me with another one.”
“Will the city be successful in annexing to the west?” I asked.
Nostril threw his head back and began gurgling in a way that made me think he was about to hurl, but then began to speak mystically.
“Though minds are hardened, the tree-cutter shall prevail. A secret plan shall be hatched like a baby duck. Gold will come in buckets from the land where French dressing and pizza are as one,” he said.
“That was a good one,” I said. “I have almost no idea what you’re talking about.”
“The WeMo annexation will go through. But, in a secret move, your mayor also somehow manages to annex all the casinos in Biloxi, too. Talk about gerrymandering!” he said.
I cast a dubious look at him. “I think you’re already drunk,” I said. “Tell me what’s going to happen to Alabama now that Richard Shelby is retired.”
“Sure … but do you have any super glue?” he asked.
“Junk drawer in the kitchen,” I replied. He ran into the kitchen, started rifling through the drawer, then reappeared holding a tiny tube of glue. He uncapped it and sniffed deeply, almost falling over at one point.
“The porkish one shall soon be surpassed by the finger-wagger, whose charm and guile will prove great indeed. The old one will hold vigil the rest of his days, protecting himself from degradation from above,” Nostril said.
“What?” I said.
“Shelby won’t be as missed as you think because it won’t be long before Katie Britt is bringing home the bacon. In retirement, Shelby will spend most of his time in Mobile at Cooper Riverside Park cleaning seagull poop off his statue.”
“Got anything on Ethics Commission Executive Director Tom Albritton and the $120,000 in scholarship money his kids got from the charitable trust he serves as a board member?”
Nostril held up a finger, then walked out my front door, to my car, unscrewed the gas cap and started huffing deeply from the tank. After a minute or two he staggered back in.
“The unethics, ethics guy … daddy’s a federal judge … something, something giving friends money …” Nostril blabbered.
“Look, forget the mystic part. Just tell me what’s going to happen,” I said, trying to steady him.
“Basically there are people trying to protect this dude because his dad is a federal judge, but he’s also pissed off the attorney general. When the list of people who got money comes out it’s going to be bad news for Tommy,” he said. “One more and I gots to go.”
“What will happen this year with the Prichard Water Board?” I asked.
“You won’t believe it, but they’ll actually find the money to fix the entire water system and get people’s bills back to normal,” he said.
“What?! How?” I asked.
“They will open a Prichard Water Board Gift Shop full of discounted Gucci and Louis Vuitton purses, shoes and St. Bernards,” he said.
With that, he staggered and held his head for a moment before regaining his composure. “I must be off, Robert. Look, I meant what I said, don’t tell my wife about this!” he said, as he slowly disappeared into the mists of space and time.
“I won’t! Have fun at Dollywood!” I said.
