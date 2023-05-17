I have enjoyed your articles on what’s going on with the Orange Beach City Schools. I wanted to make you aware of what the abrupt takeover by the city of OB has done to the children that do not live within the OB city limits.
Ono Island, for example, is within the OB police jurisdiction but not within the city limits. Fort Morgan area is similar to Gulf Shores. Children that have been attending OB schools their entire careers now have their future in these schools in jeopardy.
The mayor has promised that Ono students were welcome but that doesn't always seem to be true. Recently one family had a child, who has been attending OB Schools for almost seven years, told he could not return to school because of poor grades. Because he is not within the city limits, they have no obligation to him or his education.
Parents have been left with little communication about registering and when they are notified, they have less than a week to register or they miss out on the school year. They also have to pay to attend these schools, which is fair, but they have lost any of the services they were accustomed to including school bus transportation.
If these students cannot attend OBCS, their only option is the closest Baldwin Co School in Foley, almost 45 minutes away. No “grandfathering” in is allowed. Parents must apply year after year and hope that OBCS deems their child worthy. It’s a sad situation.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.