I have enjoyed your articles on what’s going on with the Orange Beach City Schools. I wanted to make you aware of what the abrupt takeover by the city of OB has done to the children that do not live within the OB city limits.

Ono Island, for example, is within the OB police jurisdiction but not within the city limits. Fort Morgan area is similar to Gulf Shores. Children that have been attending OB schools their entire careers now have their future in these schools in jeopardy. 

