It’s time for massage therapists and consumers of massage in Alabama to know the facts! As you know, I’ve been fighting the lack of oversight and accountability for the third-party contract holder who manages the Massage Board — Smith Warren Company, aka Warren and Company Inc.

Legislation officials were able to secure four Executive Orders from January-May 2023 that restructured the way this contract was to receive oversight. With these orders came major changes in the 2023 Legislative Session for this board and the contract holder.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.