It’s time for massage therapists and consumers of massage in Alabama to know the facts! As you know, I’ve been fighting the lack of oversight and accountability for the third-party contract holder who manages the Massage Board — Smith Warren Company, aka Warren and Company Inc.
Legislation officials were able to secure four Executive Orders from January-May 2023 that restructured the way this contract was to receive oversight. With these orders came major changes in the 2023 Legislative Session for this board and the contract holder.
In session, we successfully re-wrote laws that were passed in 2022 that lumped our regulation into basically an overburden due to illegal businesses. In this process we shortened the sunset extension, removed excessive control from the contracted Executive Director, repealed the tripled cap fees, mandated meetings be recorded, and many other changes were made that restored the practice for law-abiding massage therapists in Alabama!
Victory right???? You would think so, as this had never been done, we made history! However, even with all the changes to statute, the third party-contracted Executive Director Keith Warren is determined to continue violating statute, removing the ability for massage therapists and consumers to view meetings through Zoom or live stream, and adding fees that do not exist in statute! You’d think he would have learned his lesson during the sunset review of the Electrical Contractors board a few weeks ago when he and his contracted attorney (Coody) were reprimanded by the sunset committee for doing that very thing for many years.
The board chair tells CEOs of national organizations to “F” off when her professionalism is questioned and Mr. Warren blatantly ignores the laws that govern his authority!
At this point, if something doesn’t drastically change, massage therapists and every licensee whose board is under his management contracts are destined to be overburdened and unheard. Occupational licensing in Alabama is a joke!! Mainly because occupational licensing doesn’t fall under an actual government division like it does in other states.
We need change in Alabama and we need contract holders like Keith Warren, who blatantly violate the law with no accountability, suspended and debarred!
God help the licensees of Alabama under this contract!
Kristie J. Williams
Educator, Government Relations Director, Business Owner
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.