Top 40 country singer Luke Bryan did the unthinkable last week. He invited Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to the stage at a tour stop in Jacksonville, Fla.
How could he? What was he thinking? Did he not know he was standing by the worst person imaginable?
Oh, you thought that was Donald Trump? Nah. He’s old news. Trump is a piker compared to Ron DeSantis. DeSantis is worse than Trump, and he has a brain!
Oh, the humanity.
Does this cycle ever end? Why is every Republican presidential candidate so much worse than before? Oh, you thought Ronald Reagan was evil? Wait until you meet George Bush! But you thought he was terrible? Meet his son!
George W. Bush? He might as well be a Democrat compared to that authoritarian fascist, racist Trump.
Notice the trend here? They’re all worse than the ones before, except for maybe Richard Nixon.
It is funny how that keeps happening. One might think there was some kind of underthought, but a successful political strategy is at work here.
So, Luke Bryan committed an unforgivable sin and was forced to respond with some mealy mouthed statement justifying his decision.
“I’ve generally stayed out of politics throughout my career,” Bryan said. “I knew people would chatter about this, but for me, the more important piece was if I am going to come back there a few weeks after a large portion of people have been affected by a natural disaster in a state where people have been good to me this felt right. Raise awareness, have a little fun between the Georgia and Florida college fans before the game and do what I love on stage.”
Good grief. Why can’t Luke Bryan appear alongside Ron DeSantis? Furthermore, why do Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Stacey Abrams, Kamala Harris or any other prominent national Democrat get to appear with any pop culture celebrity with no repercussions?
As long as there are two sets of rules, conservatives will never have a chance.
It’s no secret conservatives are terrible with culture. They have Vince Vaughn, Clint Eastwood, Jon Voight, now and then Gary Sinise, and the unfortunate train wreck of Mel Gibson. Oh yeah, Kid Rock. The left has everyone else.
It is because the Democratic Party sets the rules. Thou shalt not support a Republican!
It is no longer a meritocracy. When was the last time you watched an Oscar-winning flick before the Oscar was awarded? Why do MSNBC and CNN have much better advertisers than Fox News, which gets more viewers than both combined?
It’s an alternate reality guided by the politics of people who are not very smart.
The more you champion a left-of-center cause, the more praise you will get. There are exceptions — see Billy Eichner’s “Bros.” But typically, you don’t have to raise a bunch of box office revenue or win in the court of public opinion.
The left makes the rules and we adhere to them.
Does this 21st-century version of the Dutch Tulip Mania ever end? Does the public ever say, “I don’t get it? Why am I paying for a ticket to this? Why do I have to pretend this is high art?”
Left-wing brand sensitivities trump mass appeal. Hence, you get Luke Bryan having to respond to a national outcry for being on stage at the same time as DeSantis.
Can’t we go back to when culture and advertisers steered clear of politics? That is all I’m asking. A world with the culture asymmetrically slanted in favor of conservatives as it is with the left sounds pretty scary.
Should conservatives stage a boycott or apply economic pressure to regain balance? Probably. Will they? Not likely.
The cancel culture is real. Just think about violating the standards imposed by the cultural elites, and you’re blacklisted. Hollywood, New York City and, sadly, even Nashville — you’ll never work in those towns again.
This house of cards has to collapse at some point. It is a phenomenon that can’t last forever.
When you run out of folks to cancel, then what happens? Is it even possible for every Republican figure perceived to be a threat to win the presidency to be shunned by the cultural, financial and political elites? At what point do we reach the limit of the one now worse than before?
How does this never happen with Democrats? Carter: Bad. Clinton: Not as bad. Obama: Shut up, racist. Biden: Holy cow, bring back Obama!
There is no clear trend with Democrats.
Why? Because Republicans are generally bad at this game, except for Trump, who could punch back. However, it has come off as self-serving when he has done so.
For conservatives, start by not acting so shocked and horrified about liberals being shocked and horrified that Luke Bryan appeared on stage with Ron DeSantis. Next time Latto, Lizzo or whoever calls Stacey Abrams on stage, act outrageously outraged just like they do.
Never mind. That’s ridiculous.
