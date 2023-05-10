In 2018, I decided to get back into the Alabama politics game. I had been away for over a decade after an outing in national politics.
The 2017 U.S. Senate special election drew me back in. My wife and I had fled Washington, D.C., a year earlier to live in Destin, Fla. At the time, I was a full-time Breitbart editor, and for whatever reason then-Breitbart CEO Steve Bannon decided it was in the company’s best interest to go all-in for Roy Moore’s U.S. Senate bid.
That did not end well for either Moore or Bannon, but it got me back engaged in Alabama politics. The day after the December special election, I accepted a freelance job with Yellowhammer News.
About a month later, the Legislature was in session early because it was an election year. I got credentialed at the Alabama State House and sat in the press gallery to observe the first day of the 2018 session.
This was my first exposure to State Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Birmingham.
She was at the podium. Back behind her was then-House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, sitting with an expressionless poker face.
Representative Givan had a lot to say that day, some indecipherable. Some of it was insults aimed at some of her Republican colleagues. It was mild compared to what she and some of her other colleagues would say and do over the next several years.
While she was carrying on, the reporters in the press gallery giggled away.
Had this been any legislator affiliated with the Republican Party and the targets were Democrats, I suspect the reactions would have been different.
This was just how it was. Let Juandalynn be Juandalynn. No one takes her seriously, one lawmaker once told me.
There were other “characters” in that chamber. State Rep. John Rogers, D-Birmingham, was another who would tie up the business of the House of Representatives with indecipherable gibberish, nonsequiturs and outrageous statements.
It caught up with him, however.
When the Alabama Legislature passed its abortion ban in 2019, Rogers spoke on the House floor about the ban.
“Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or kill them later,” he said. “You bring them into the world unwanted, unloved, then you send them to the electric chair. So you kill them now or you kill them later. But the bottom line is that I think we shouldn’t be making this decision.”
If not for some pro-lifers cheering on the passage of the abortion ban on the balcony that day, it probably would have gone unmentioned.
“That’s just John Rogers being John Rogers,” they probably would have said.
Being unfamiliar with the day-to-day operations of the Alabama House of Representatives, I never considered myself qualified to report on what the members were saying on the floor.
Was this just how it was? Was the public even aware this was an acceptable level of decorum?
You would get the sense, given a Republican supermajority, leadership was willing to turn a blind eye to Democrat lawmaker shenanigans as long as the rural broadband appropriation or economic incentive authorization made it to the governor’s desk.
Last week, the inevitable happened. Representative Givan subtly referred to her Black Republican colleague State Rep. Kenneth Paschal, R-Pelham, as an “N-word” by referencing Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.”
As the executive editor of 1819 News, an Alabama-centric right-of-center outlet, I said we must draw attention to it.
Republican leadership in the Alabama Legislature was reluctant to comment. Up until that day, the entire body was almost in lockstep. Vote totals coming out of the Alabama House were regularly getting in the range of 100 “yes” votes in a 105-member body.
There seemed to be fear such a headline might upset the bipartisan applecart.
It made headlines in some of Alabama’s finest mainstream outlets when the Alabama Republican Party called for an apology from Givan.
Givan responded almost immediately, but her response illustrated the point.
“I made reference to a rap song by a Black rapper, which I have mentioned several times previously on the House floor without any prior objection, because it was germane to the discussion of the bill,” she said in her retort to the ALGOP.
The keywords there were “several times.”
Several times in the people’s house, Givan went to the floor to recite lyrics from a Jay-Z song the Anti-Defamation League deemed antisemitic. Did the Montgomery press corps not pick up on it? Is it weird a lawmaker would use rap lyrics in an Alabama House of Representatives floor speech?
Republicans are not blameless, either. They control the floor. Although House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter was not presiding over the House that day, House Pro-Tem Chris Pringle was.
He later acknowledged he and the speaker’s chief of staff determined Givan was likely violating the rules, but decided it was not worth any public objection because the time had passed.
There have been times when Republicans have punished their own in the Alabama Legislature. In 2011, then-State Sen. Scott Beason was stripped of his Senate Rules Committee chairmanship after it was revealed he had referred to Black customers at Greenetrack in Eutaw as “aborigines” on an FBI wiretap.
That’s just one of countless examples that could be applied here.
Outside of the Alabama Legislature, you can claim there is a cultural justification for Givan’s remarks. However, inside the chamber, there are rules of decorum set by the elected members from each of Alabama’s 105 House districts.
If you’re going to have rules, they should be applied uniformly in the House chamber. If not, don’t bother with the rules and don’t expect the public to take the Alabama Legislature seriously.
