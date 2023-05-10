I’ve seen the lovebugs, termites have swarmed, mosquitoes have multiplied, and the bird eggs in my planter have hatched. This and the high humidity could only mean hurricane season is not far away. May is when you hear a lot about preparing for hurricane season. I know it’s not something you look forward to — and neither do I — but it is a reality in our annual cycle of existence.
In weather conferences, webinars and individually, we meteorologists and emergency managers take this preseason time to reeducate ourselves on the latest tools and techniques for tropical forecasting. Just like your favorite team studies “tape” of the opponents, we study recent storms like Hurricane Ian, to figure out what worked and what didn’t work, in public communication and public safety, and how we might mitigate future negatives.
On the calendar, hurricane season starts June 1. That may lead to a letdown when you hear much about the season, followed by the early summer lull, with few significant storms tending to happen until August. Don’t let that fool you. Tropical storms and an occasional hurricane do happen in May. Powerful and impactful storms can form in June and July. Having a hurricane plan is like many other things people tend to put off, like replacing a worn-out part on your vehicle or checking the batteries in your smoke detectors. We think we’ll always have time “tomorrow.”
Here are your refreshers today for hurricane season.
Nobody, no outlook and no model can predict whether we might get a hurricane impact this year. I already got the usual question about a social media post of a computer projection of something that somebody thought looked like a hurricane in the Gulf. It didn’t happen. I also got a question already about how warm the Gulf is. The Gulf is warm, as it frequently is. Next, I’ll be asked about El Niño, Saharan dust, the Loop Current and all the other things, now commonly seen online, that can influence a tropical system. My response is always the same: No one factor can be used to predict an entire hurricane season. As Doris Day famously sang, “Whatever will be, will be. The future’s not ours to see. Qué será, será.”
Doris was singing about long-range forecasts or seasonal outlooks, not the daily forecast. It’s the daily tropical predictions you’ll need to keep up with throughout hurricane season. Remember there are usually two major tropical forecast updates each day, along with two minor updates. Don’t get stuck on one forecast when later ones follow. It’s like eating yesterday’s fish when fresh fish arrived today. Always use the latest available prediction. New data results in updates. David Bowie sang it clearly, in all forecasts, over time you should expect “ch-ch-ch-ch-changes."
Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in meteorology from Cornell, and from FSU, respectively. Alan is a Past President of the National Weather Association, and a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society. He teaches weather broadcasting at the University of South Alabama, and writes the Weather Things column for Lagniappe Newspaper. Before Mobile, Alan worked in Milwaukee, and Chicago.
