Hurricane season, already?

I’ve seen the lovebugs, termites have swarmed, mosquitoes have multiplied, and the bird eggs in my planter have hatched. This and the high humidity could only mean hurricane season is not far away. May is when you hear a lot about preparing for hurricane season. I know it’s not something you look forward to — and neither do I ​​— but it is a reality in our annual cycle of existence.

In weather conferences, webinars and individually, we meteorologists and emergency managers take this preseason time to reeducate ourselves on the latest tools and techniques for tropical forecasting. Just like your favorite team studies “tape” of the opponents, we study recent storms like Hurricane Ian, to figure out what worked and what didn’t work, in public communication and public safety, and how we might mitigate future negatives.

Contributing Author

Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in meteorology from Cornell, and from FSU, respectively. Alan is a Past President of the National Weather Association, and a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society. He teaches weather broadcasting at the University of South Alabama, and writes the Weather Things column for Lagniappe Newspaper. Before Mobile, Alan worked in Milwaukee, and Chicago.

