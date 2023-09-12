I read your “Sunday Brunch”(Email newsletter by Rob Holbert, 9/10/23) comments about the various carriage disputes that have taken local stations off cable and satellite providers.
I was an early adopter of YouTube TV, which started out as a $30 monthly bill, but has now increased to more than $70, mostly thanks to what YouTube TV has to pay to ESPN, the local stations and the Big 4 networks to carry their programming.
The ceiling is about to break. Cable TV and satellite providers have been bleeding customers profusely for the past several years and have finally realized that the status quo cannot be supported under the current arrangement. I wouldn't bank on the long-term viability of DirecTV.
I can certainly relate to your memories growing up with marginal over-the-air reception. The HDTV transition changed all that. With it came a much improved and ghost-free signal for most people. It may require a good indoor or small outdoor antenna, but a one-time investment can produce a perfect picture on local stations that you will never have to pay a dime to receive.
Otherwise, you are relegated to reaching for your wallet at every carriage dispute. How much are you willing to pay for stations you can get for free? Your TV has a tuner. Use it.
