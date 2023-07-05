Everybody wants a personal forecast, right? You have one already in your weather app. The app fills in the gaps we TV weather broadcasters could never provide in 150 seconds.
I love sharing weather information and science that benefits and creates enjoyment for all, but more and more people overlook the word “broadcaster,” which means casting broadly.
Social media may cause some to feel we broadcasters are talking directly and exclusively to them. It is true that if you watch me on TV, you let me into your home every night. Thank you, but I’ve never been there. I hate to break this to you, but there is someone else. In fact, there are tens of thousands of someone elses and each one would appreciate a personal forecast.
There’s a perception meteorologists have a complete and instant-access encyclopedia (that’s like Google, but printed and more accurate) of weather predictions everywhere. We don’t. Most meteorologists forecast for a limited area. On our days off, we look at weather just enough to plan our personal lives and to know if we might have to suddenly go back to work or cancel an upcoming vacation. Yet I am frequently asked by random people and family for a personal prediction.
Asking for personal forecasts is like asking Ashley Trice to explain why the mayor of Fayette, Alabama, may or may not run for another term or asking Rob Holbert to personally let you know when the City Council votes on an issue for your neighborhood. Asking for a personal forecast is like asking a mechanic friend to listen to your engine and determine why it is not running well or asking an attorney friend if you have a case against a company that sold you a bad product. Those professionals will tell you they would need to sit down, gather data or measurements to make a diagnosis and then try to figure out the answer. That’s no different for weather.
What is different is if I were to put in the energy to generate a personal forecast and then 12 hours later the forecast changes, especially to where you might be at risk of harm or financial loss, I would be ethically obligated to tell you that. Multiply that scenario by the number of people who want a personal forecast and you can quickly see how this would become a full-time, neverending, non-paid obligation that would grow into a nightmare for me. I’m a good forecaster but I’m not as good as the forecasters in the place where you are going or where your kids go to school, because they are there, with a local database and knowledge base I don’t have. Weather apps and websites provide more specifics and updates than I could ever give, locally or afar, even if I had time. Providing personal forecasts is not simple or reasonable for me to do. Sorry!
