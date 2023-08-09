I would like to respond to your “Sunday Brunch” discussion “Exorcize some leadership” concerning former priest Alex Crow. I in no way condone his actions or professions of “evil”; however, as a man who has never fulfilled a call to ministry, I understand how his search for “God” and his desire to minister to other people became perverted by a pestilence he calls “demons.”
One of the most influential life experiences — not sure if it was for good or bad — was a recommendation to read C.S. Lewis’s “The Screwtape Letters.” A secular Franciscan nun thought I could benefit from the wisdom synthesized within this tale of Screwtape’s mission to destroy someone seeking spiritual purity and renewal.
I have tried three times to complete the book, but I have never been able to stomach the cruelty of Screwtape’s deliberate plotting to destroy the faith seeker. I think the Franciscan who recommended this tale taught me that even though I respect the power of the Catholic Mass and the message of Jesus Christ, I prefer the path of nonviolent resistance rather than surrender to the refining presence that unleashes the cruelty of Screwtape upon those who want to “improve.”
In its best intent, the process of reconciling Screwtape leads to reintegration at a greater level of spiritual understanding. The battle with Screwtape is a deconstruction of the human ego that over time results in a soul reintegrated into a wiser, humbler and more sanctified servant of the creative power of Life that many call “God.”
This is symbolized in the desire for Wreck-It Ralph to become Fix-It Felix. I think Ralph comes to a place of self-acceptance that his role as the villain or deconstructor serves the world in a way he previously misunderstood. Ralph develops self-acceptance and self-respect despite other people’s lack of empathy for his role.
I hope this is what Alex Crow will gain from his life lesson of exorcizing “evil” to create “good.” Many are destroyed before they understand the influences at play.
“We are made in the image and likeness of God.” If I understand Alex Crow’s intent — and perhaps I don’t — Father Alex is trying to remove the “weeds” from young people tempted by street drugs, casual sex, bullying outsiders, etc.
Instead of anger at Alex Crow, I agree with the statement from the vicar of Corpus Christi Church: Let’s pray Alex overcomes his battle with “evil” because, in his youthful exuberance, he has confronted the unconscious. Carl Jung wrote that it took demonic strength to exit the labyrinth. I pray Alex Crow does.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.