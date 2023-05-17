The real estate portfolio of the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) is awe-inspiring. It is populated by some of Alabama’s most iconic landmarks.
When you throw in the courses of the Robert Trent Jones golf trail, you have the state’s ultimate Monopoly game board.
The Montgomery-based RSA administers the pension for state government employees and is led by David Bronner, who is credited with resurrecting the once-underfunded beleaguered agency after assuming control in 1973.
On that Monopoly board, RSA has 11 golf properties throughout the state, the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in Point Clear, the RSA Battle House Tower in Mobile and the Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa in Hoover.
Although it has an impressive footprint in Mobile with the RSA Tower, the Van Antwerp Building, the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel and the Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa, it dominates Alabama’s capital city of Montgomery.
Across the Montgomery skyline are several buildings adorned with the green-trimmed rooftops signifying the RSA’s association with the building.
It is a mix of office space — a lot of which is leased to the state government — parking garages and the Renaissance Hotel, which is the city's primary gathering space for major social functions.
Why does any of this matter?
RSA has the lead on ownership of another significant property. It does not own it yet, but things appear to be heading in that direction.
Earlier this month, RSA released a request for proposal seeking architectural services to investigate a 2.5-acre site near the State Capitol in Montgomery and design a new State House for the Alabama Legislature.
On Thursday, the Legislature passed a bill authorizing legislative control of land near the existing Alabama State House for the proposed new State House.
According to the language of Senate Bill 222, sponsored by State Sen. Sam Givhan, R-Huntsville, the Legislative Council was given “authority to contract with an appropriate party, including, but not limited to, the Retirement Systems of Alabama, to construct and maintain a building that, upon completion, would be designated as the Alabama State House.”
In a nutshell, lawmakers are planning to have the RSA build and own a new Alabama State House. The state of Alabama would lease the facility from RSA for the purpose of fulfilling the legislative branch’s duties.
A brief history lesson: Some may be unaware, but the Alabama Legislature does not meet in the State Capitol building in Montgomery. In the early 1980s, the Alabama Legislature made the old Highway Department Building behind the State Capitol on Union Street what was supposed to be its temporary home until a new building could be constructed.
As with many things in Alabama, the building was never built. Lawmakers generally shied away from appropriating money for a new State House because they did not want to be perceived as building themselves a Taj Mahal.
It was a lesson lawmakers had to learn the hard way in 2020 when Gov. Kay Ivey’s office revealed to the media, in an effort to embarrass the Legislature, some in legislative leadership had floated the idea of spending federal COVID-19 relief CARES Act money on a new State House.
The idea was immediately dropped.
Despite the dicey politics of the Alabama Legislature authorizing a new building, legislators and staff have maintained the need has existed for decades.
Long-term occupants of the building have alleged black mold within the building, which has caused health problems. That is in addition to a lack of space to conduct the business of one of the branches of state government.
Proponents have valid points for a new State House building. It is a constitutional function of the state government, and if the status quo continues, the state risks being liable for State House employees’ future health problems.
But should the state lease property for a vital function of state business?
Granted, RSA is a quasi-governmental bureaucracy. It is not like this is some White-Spunner Realty commercial real estate listing. But there does seem to be a possibility for a conflict of interest.
The Alabama Legislature — and the Alabama government in general — is already all too beholden to big business-type special interests. What does a green roof-topped Alabama State House, possibly outfitted with the RSA logo etched into a thick piece of marble, suggest?
What if RSA has business before the Alabama Legislature, as it often does? Would lawmakers think twice before voting down some RSA legislative priority knowing if the leadership at RSA is not happy, it might impact the timing of obligatory maintenance a building of that magnitude might require?
Why stop at the legislative branch? Why not build green-roofed courthouses all over Alabama? How about police and fire stations? If it is such a good idea, why not?
Proponents say RSA can build at a lower cost and construction materials and financing are more readily available. At the same time, state officials contemplate what to do with a $2.6 billion education budget surplus.
While that is probably true, if the Legislature wants a new State House, it really should own it. Just build it and take the political hits, but build something durable and here to stay for a while so future Legislatures don’t have to revisit this problem in another 40 years.
