Interior Design
DALL•E 2

I remember when my husband and I were looking for our first house to buy. Our budget was meager, so the choices were basically between “cozy,” aka “tiny,” OR slightly bigger but in desperate need of “updating.”

We ended up with an 840-square-foot “cozy cottage” that also needed “updating.” Lucky us! But we thought, “It’s only 840 square feet, how long could it possibly take?” Well, when all 840 square feet need it, let me tell you, it takes longer than you would think.

Ashley Trice is Lagniappe co-publisher and editor. E-mail her at atrice@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.