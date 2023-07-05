I remember when my husband and I were looking for our first house to buy. Our budget was meager, so the choices were basically between “cozy,” aka “tiny,” OR slightly bigger but in desperate need of “updating.”
We ended up with an 840-square-foot “cozy cottage” that also needed “updating.” Lucky us! But we thought, “It’s only 840 square feet, how long could it possibly take?” Well, when all 840 square feet need it, let me tell you, it takes longer than you would think.
But when we were looking at those houses that needed to be brought into this century, I remember smugly thinking, “These poor people just gave up.” Sometime during the Clinton administration, they painted everything in their house burgundy and emerald green, slapped a wallpaper border in the middle of the wall and threw up some coordinating poofy balloon valances. And then never touched their house again. It was stylish at the time and probably expensive, but just two decades later, it looked like you were stepping inside a time capsule.
I pitied these poor people I didn’t know. They obviously were too infirmed to keep their home updated. Or worse, they just didn’t care.
But now I am starting to get it.
When we moved from the cottage to our second (and current) home, it also needed some updating, but thankfully not as much as our first “fixer-upper.”
So, of course, I went with the trends at the time and painted everything gray and white — Dovetail by Sherwin Williams and White Dove by Benjamin Moore, to be exact.
And I loved it. Still do.
But, of course, now it’s starting to look “dated.”
I love looking at design magazines and I follow a lot of interior designers on Instagram. And I will watch an HGTV show to death. What I mean by that is I watch it so much that at some point a switch flips and I go from loving the adorable hosts and their cute banter and everything they do to despising them and not being able to watch one more second of their show.
OK, despise is probably a strong word. I don’t despise them. But once I know what color they are going to paint the cabinets and what self-deprecating joke they are about to make or folksy story they are about to tell, I am done with them. And I just can’t watch it anymore. And it’s so weird because it happens with every one of those types of shows. It’s not their fault. They are just being their precious selves. There is obviously something broken inside of me. I’ll take that up with my therapist.
Anyway, I was saying all of that to say, I consume enough of this content that I consider myself up with the trends and styles.
When we were moving into our current home, we considered updating the countertops. They were laminate, but they weren’t terrible or obnoxious. Our reno budget was quickly eaten up by more pressing matters, so we decided we would update the ol’ laminate “down the road.”
Twelve years later, we finally reached that point in the road and did it. We thought it would be a simple — out with the old, in with the new process.
But alas, it’s never that easy, is it?
Even though the folks who installed the new countertops did a great job, there were enough dings and “old stuff” that had to be taken out that now the cabinets and walls in the kitchen are going to have to be painted. Which also means our den is going to have to be painted because they are connected.
So my initial thought was if we are going to have to paint it anyway, might as well update it and paint all the walls white and the cabinets some shade of blue, and of course, change out the hardware with brass.
But then I started looking around and realized the massive (and expensive) chain reaction that would create. I have white linen curtains that really pop on my gray walls. If I paint everything white, then I would have to get new curtains. And that piece of art that I love would probably not look good anymore. Or the light fixture. And if we paint the kitchen and den, then we would have to paint the dining room and hallway, too. And on and on and on and on.
And you know what? It has taken me years to collect pieces and get it “just so.” I don’t want to have to start over.
So I started resenting the new design trends. Like actually getting angry at white walls and blue cabinets. Obviously, more therapy is needed.
“If we paint everything white, by the time we get it done and back to where we like it, this will be dated too,” I said angrily to my husband. “Those designers will decide everything needs to be ’90s jewel tones, and we’ll have to start all over again. I’m not doing it.”
I really think interior designers need to go to a world convention and proclaim an “Everlast” collection. You guys pick a tile, countertop material, lighting, window coverings and paint colors that are declared “timeless.” And yes, you can make them more expensive. If you only get to squeeze people once for paint, then it should be pricey. That’s fair. But this collection would become a selling point. Realtors would walk in with young couples and say, “As you can see they decorated with the Everlast collection, so you will never have to worry about it looking dated. It’s so good for resale value.”
Somehow, I feel like they will probably not do this. Because even if “Everlast” is more expensive, too many jobs would be lost. Because everyone would do it because it makes perfect freaking sense.
I have decided I am sticking with my “dated” gray and white. By choice. I don’t care if it’s stuck in the 2010s. It feels like home. And I like it, damn it!
When we die, I am sure the kids will immediately put our house on the market. Some realtor will be showing it to a smug couple in their late 20s. She will say, “It’s a little dated. But this was all the rage when they did it.”
The couple will turn their noses up at all of the “updating” this rundown place will require. And the wife will shake her head in disgust on the way out the door, “Poor things, they just gave up.”
