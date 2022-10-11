As he does with most things, State Rep. Chris Pringle put the rampant abuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) by state entities very bluntly when I spoke with him this week.
“These NDAs are payoffs to cover up the malfeasance of other people,” he said.
Pringle made a little news and ruffled a lot of feathers last week during a Contract Review Committee hearing when he came after Alabama State Bar (ASB) Executive Director Terri Lovell for that agency’s use of NDAs to cover up the disastrous reign of one of her predecessors, Phillip McCallum.
McCallum quietly resigned in 2020 and was tattooed with 17 violations of state ethics laws and a $100,000 fine by the Alabama Ethics Commission shortly thereafter. But the State Bar bought McCallum’s silence, as well as that of two other employees, having them sign NDAs and paying them after they left ASB’s employment.
According to a story by an online publication last week, Pringle told Lovell he’s “bringing a bill that’s going to outlaw y’all from using taxpayers’ money to buy the silence of other people with non-disclosure agreements.”
He went further, saying to Lovell, “Get ready for it. We’re not going to be paying people off using taxpayers’ money on non-disclosure agreements anymore. No offense to you. You got to mop up that mess.”
Pringle told me not long after that meeting he was getting phone calls from powerful people telling him they aren’t really using taxpayer money to shut people up. The money, they said, comes from licensing fees, not taxes. But Pringle isn’t buying that excuse.
“I told them, ‘The Legislature created you and gave you the power to tax,’” he said. Pringle says a fee that must be paid in order to do business is a tax, regardless of what it’s called.
The mess at the State Bar is slowly coming out of the shadows. McCallum’s resignation wasn’t covered by any media outlets in the state, and his ethics convictions and fine received only a cursory story in 2021 from a Montgomery TV station. Lagniappe ran the first complete stories earlier this year about McCallum’s departure, the ethics violations, a subsequent lawsuit against him and the Bar, and problems at the Bar reported by the Examiners of Public Accounts in May. Since then, stories from other news organizations have trickled in.
Pringle’s comments last week brought a couple more media outlets to the party, but all of this is still being ignored by the large stable of “content creators” at al.com — the state’s largest news organization. If there’s not a racial component to a story, they’re rarely interested, so it’s not surprising. To be fair, most of the state’s other large dailies have completely ignored the head of a state agency getting hit with 17 ethics violations as well.
Why is media involvement important? Because it’s easy for the State Bar to try to freeze out one newspaper, as they’ve tried to do with Lagniappe. For months Lovell has ignored requests to explain why ASB paid McCallum after he left his position, including a $37,000 payment 10 months after he resigned. The Examiners’ report uncovered many other issues, including overpayment of outside attorneys. Lovell and the Bar need to be held accountable, but they won’t until enough pressure comes to bear.
But it’s not just the Bar doing these kinds of things. Pringle mentioned the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners & Medical Licensure Commission as another agency that has used NDAs to cover what he called “malfeasance.” It seems we’re seeing just the tip of the iceberg.
As I’ve reported in several articles over the past year and a half, University of Alabama Chancellor Finis St. John and the UA Board of Trustees are absolutely in love with NDAs. St. John even forced everyone working in the UA System Office to sign one that’s about as long as the Alabama Constitution and bans employees from talking about almost anything that happens at work for the rest of their lives. Paranoid anyone?
UA has also used NDAs to silence harassment claims. One I’ve reported on extensively cost the university hundreds of thousands of dollars and, according to multiple knowledgeable sources, was designed to protect a high-ranking university official who went unpunished and is still there drawing a massive salary.
Even former UA chancellors and presidents have been forced to sign NDAs before they get their walk-away money, which has ranged into the millions of dollars. Lest you forget, UA gets billions a year in taxpayer money. The NDA funds aren’t coming from selling Bama caps.
Covering up bad behavior is a key to keeping corruption running rampant in this state, and taxpayer-funded NDAs are at the heart of it. That begs the question of whether the Legislature, which hasn’t exactly been immune to corruption, would even begin to tackle something as touchy as taking away the ability of public entities to bury bad behavior under a mountain of money.
Pringle isn’t certain of the answer to that question, but he says he’s at least going to make the members of his committee stand up and be counted.
“I’m going to put in a bill, and we’re going to vote on it,” he said.
As for whether it’s going to put a target on his back, Pringle says, “I honestly don’t care.”
“It’s going to piss some people off,” he added.
Maybe it will wake some people up as well. Certainly, there are plenty of alleged journalists across the state who might take time out away from commenting on social media 57 times a day to take up reporting that could make an actual difference. One of the main reasons this has all gotten so bad is because almost no one in the media is holding public entities accountable for how they’re spending taxpayer money. It’s become far too convenient to buy people off in Alabama.
Pringle approaches the problem from the same simple perspective I’m sure most of us would.
“I just don’t see how you can use taxpayer money to buy the silence of people to keep them from talking about your malfeasance,” he said.
It’s hard to argue with that logic.
