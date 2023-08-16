Crow & Nancy

Fr. Alex Crow (left) was the topic of discussion on Nancy Grace's Aug. 15 crime podcast.

It’s been quite a week so far for our own version of “The Thorn Birds” — and I’m writing this on Tuesday!

The saga of defrocked — yes, I’m calling him defrocked — priest Alex Crowand his recent high school graduate (wife? girlfriend? victim?) exploded three weeks ago, but really kicked into high gear Monday when Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch dropped some bombs on the “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” podcast. Some of them made Nancy so mad she was ready to chew through nails!

Rob Holbert is a co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe. He can be emailed at rholbert@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.