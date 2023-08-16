It’s been quite a week so far for our own version of “The Thorn Birds” — and I’m writing this on Tuesday!
The saga of defrocked — yes, I’m calling him defrocked — priest Alex Crowand his recent high school graduate (wife? girlfriend? victim?) exploded three weeks ago, but really kicked into high gear Monday when Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch dropped some bombs on the “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” podcast. Some of them made Nancy so mad she was ready to chew through nails!
That was followed by Burch’s office releasing two letters, one of which was of the gushy Valentine’s Day variety that shattered whatever remaining doubt there was that the “Heartthrob Priest,” as Nancy called him, had more on his mind than ridding the young woman of demons when he took off with her to Europe.
Over the past day, we learned a number of things:
Crow and the girl are still in Rome;
They are in love;
Her parents apparently went there to get her;
Burch said Crow wouldn’t let her be alone with them;
There’s a laptop that may contain crucial information;
Subpoenas have been issued and charges may be forthcoming.
And, of course, the letters. In one, Crow explains to a friend what he’s about to do and claims Jesus and Mary served as the travel agents for this escape. The love letter goes much further, though. In it, he refers to the former McGill-Toolen Catholic High School student as his “wife,” leading many to wonder if there’s been some kind of secret marriage.
It’s hard to say the latest revelations are more shocking than what we’ve heard in the previous three weeks. Let’s not let the love letter obscure the stories of parents who have told Lagniappe about Crow essentially “brainwashing” their children to the point they’ve rejected family and home. The priest was very popular with students at McGill and apparently held great sway over them when it came to their spiritual lives.
None of this is inconsequential. It may seem like a bizarre soap opera, but there are young people — boys and girls — greatly affected by Father Crow and his “rad trad” beliefs.
My kids both graduated from McGill over the past two years, but I’d never heard of Crow until three weeks ago. I came to find out he was present in my daughter’s religion class pretty much every Friday. She found him strange, and claims he would get extremely animated and loud while talking about demons and possession.
But even though my daughter has been gone from McGill for a year, I can’t help feeling like we dodged a bullet. I know some of the other parents who didn’t. Whose kids — great kids we’ve been around for years — were suddenly led down a very dark path. Some of them are still struggling with it.
We all know McGill and the Archdiocese of Mobile had their part in the Catholic Church’s horrific history of sexual abuse at the hands of priests. (I guess technically in McGill’s case, Brother Vic wasn’t a priest, but a member of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart.)
Parents sending their kids to Catholic schools have had to look past those issues and trust the Church learned from its mistakes. So it’s especially difficult to stomach something like this — where a priest walked into classes taught by people in charge of the theological education of students, and bent their minds and spirits to his own will without being stopped.
It appears to be even worse than that, though. Burch has said Archbishop Thomas Rodi’s office actually warned Crow to stay away from another girl earlier this year. Yet nobody sounded the alarm and Crow was still obviously around McGill students and other young people.
He was present on a trip to Italy in June that was attended by McGill students — including the young woman now with him in Rome. That trip has generally been conducted by an organization named Chi Rho Euro, owned by Pat Arensberg, who works for the diocese. Arensberg’s brother is the theology chair at McGill and his nephew was Crow’s pastor at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. No one will say who orchestrated this year’s trip, but there are a lot of crossed threads here.
Parents have expressed serious frustration with McGill’s leaders — Principal Michelle Haas and President Fr. Bry Shields — attempting to distance the school from Crow. They released a statement downplaying his role on campus and claiming he didn’t lecture after December 2021. Former students I spoke with dispute that and say Crow was in classes until at least the end of the spring semester of 2022. He also attended — and stayed the night! — at the women’s retreat that spring.
The school’s own website specifically stated that Alex Crow was in classes most Fridays and available to hear confessions for faculty and students, but that was quickly expunged from the web and now he was just one of many priests who popped in occasionally.
The school also downplayed a trip last year to Guatemala during which Crow is said to have performed a full exorcism on a McGill student with other students watching, and in some cases, helping. We were told the trip was put together by a “third party.” That “third party” appears to have been Corpus Christi and St. Ignatius churches. Fr. Shields is the pastor at St. Ignatius and there’s a picture of him and Crow standing with at least a dozen McGill students before they took off on the trip. That doesn’t look terribly “third party.”
Even if Fr. Shields and McGill didn’t know about Crow’s fascination with exorcisms or the Svengali-like effect he had on some students at that time, why all the mealy mouthing about it now?
And it wasn’t just at McGill. Corpus Christi parishioners have complained about him. One parent compared the rectory where Crow lived to a “frat house,” saying it was full of alcohol and alleging that some of those under his thrall often stayed the night there. Others have said he chastised parishioners from the pulpit and even ran some of them off.
It’s hard to imagine the diocese wasn’t aware of issues with Crow long before he flew the cossack, so to speak. He was heavily involved with the church’s Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) movement and appeared on several podcasts and online forums talking about that, exorcism and demons. Most of those videos magically disappeared shortly after he left the country.
The diocese and the school owe everyone an explanation of how things went down instead of a reversion to the playbook used to downplay other abuses. The silence is deafening.
