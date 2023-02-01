Wanda Cochran’s Letter to the Editor (1/18/23) is essentially correct — annexation is an attempt to gain land mass as people move where they wish. In realtor terms, location, location, location.

Except when geographically it’s impossible due to the area you are in. Mobile bound on the east by Mobile Bay, to the north by Prichard, Chickasaw and others, to the south by Tillman’s Corner and Theodore. Mobile has one escape route left and that is westward, and it matters not who lives there; it is the only way geographically the city can grow. 

