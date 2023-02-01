Wanda Cochran’s Letter to the Editor (1/18/23) is essentially correct — annexation is an attempt to gain land mass as people move where they wish. In realtor terms, location, location, location.
Except when geographically it’s impossible due to the area you are in. Mobile bound on the east by Mobile Bay, to the north by Prichard, Chickasaw and others, to the south by Tillman’s Corner and Theodore. Mobile has one escape route left and that is westward, and it matters not who lives there; it is the only way geographically the city can grow.
The continued growth west of the city is easily seen — new multi-bedroom homes with garages and space around them; large subdivisions, new schools and other amenities. I must keep reminding people though that this is not the city of Mobile asking us, it is West Mobilians asking the city.
We are historically the largest group of people to ever ask to be annexed into the city. We have asked for nothing extra save the return of city EMS coverage to the areas where annexation is approved. We merely wish to be given the right to referendum so we may decide for ourselves, if this is truly what most citizens want.
We believe that the positives of increased population, revenues and resources will be a positive thing for ALL Mobile and that there are greater things ahead.
