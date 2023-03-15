Thin gruel was the best way to describe Gov. Kay Ivey's State of the State Address if you were listening for Alabama government reflecting a state that consistently elects Republicans on the statewide ballot and for the second-consecutive quadrennium has a Legislature controlled by a GOP supermajority.
That is not to say the speech was a tribute to left-wing socialism.
It was what we have come to expect from Ivey: vague, stylistically uninspiring and platitudinous.
“As we look ahead to a future filled with rich opportunity and great possibility, I pledge that we will build on our roots by focusing on getting the hard work done today while never forgetting that our work now matters most to our future generations,” Ivey bellowed while lawmakers and other dignitaries glanced at their phones contemplating dinner plans.
There were a few concrete proposals, but none of it was anything more than going through the motions to fulfill an obligation.
For 47 minutes, Ivey combined the essences of Barack Obama and Joe Biden. She managed to use ambiguous dreamy language as Obama had while maintaining the energy and cadence of Biden.
Thus far, the Alabama Legislature is not exactly outshining the governor.
Do not allow the perception to fool you. If you read any of this state’s legacy media outlet accounts, one might think Alabama is a right-wing reactionary populist state with a complicit Legislature.
That is not exactly true, especially if you compare state government here to our neighbors.
Mississippi is whittling away at its state income tax. Tennessee and Florida, both of which have no state income tax, have offered tax holidays where possible. Georgia suspended its gas tax for much of 2022.
Meanwhile, in Alabama, if we are good little boys and girls and appreciate that an economic downturn can stymy our state government’s ability to sustain its present growth trajectory, we will get a tax rebate.
Yes, a check for $400 for single filers and $800 for joint filers, according to Ivey, who rolled out the proposal in her State of the State Address.
How generous for a state sitting on top of a $2.6 billion surplus.
Meanwhile, as Alabama’s Republicans are on pins and needles about the state government’s fiscal health, House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville, sounds more like what Republicans used to sound like.
Daniels has two proposals that sound more like Ronald Reagan than anything from anyone else at this early stage of the legislative quadrennium.
Following Ivey’s soliloquy on the goodness of state government, Daniels spoke to Lagniappe about the benefits of giving taxpayers not only more of their dollars back, but how to do so in ways that incentivize workers to fill a labor shortage.
The Madison County Democrat proposed ending income taxes on overtime and insisted helping consumers battle the costs associated with inflation could result in more income for the state.
“For me, oftentimes when we look at the impact from a fiscal standpoint, [we look at] the impact that it will have on our budget, but we’re not looking at the gains it will have on revenue,” Daniels explained. “So, if a person making $15 an hour is able to work and get 10 hours of overtime, that’s over a hundred-and-something dollars back to them if we eliminate the state portion of the 5 percent [income tax] for every pay period.”
“And so, it’s a no-brainer,” he added. “But the money they have — consumers have spending habits, and right now, people, because of the cost of eggs and all these different items — everything is going up. They need to be able to have the opportunity to make more money in order to pay for those items. And when they pay for them, for example, two years ago, eggs were $2 [a dozen]. You are in whatever city. Say the tax rate was 10 percent. Well, you’re able to bring in 20 cents on every carton of eggs you sell. So, that's $2.20. A portion of that tax comes to the state. It’ll have been 8 cents total. But if eggs are $8, then you’ll have 80 cents. So, therefore you’re going to be able to recoup more money as the state, and you’ll see more."
He also noted waiving the overtime taxation would increase business productivity and allow Alabama’s economy to overcome the problems associated with its low labor workforce participation rate.
Daniels’ second proposal deals with the grocery tax. While Republicans and Democrats have made overtures about ending the state’s sales tax on food, Daniels suggests a grocery tax holiday that could serve as a trial run for a permanent adjustment to that tax.
“A lot of times, we talk about the hit,” he said. “Well, at the end of the day, let’s try it out. Let’s test it. Let’s do a month-long grocery tax holiday, look at the gross receipts for that particular month, compare to [Fiscal Years] 2022, 2021. You can do a five-year average.”
Daniels argues the revenue could be better because even if the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) definition of groceries is applied, meaning items that would not be taxed are those deemed eligible for purchase with government benefits, some tax revenue would be recouped because those dollars would then be spent on items that are taxed.
If any of that sounds familiar, it harkens back to the era of Reagan and the so-called theory of the Laffer Curve, which states lower tax rates change people’s economic behaviors and stimulate economic growth, which can create more — not less — tax revenues.
Unfortunately, conservative economic theory is lost on the Republican supermajority in charge of the State House in Montgomery.
