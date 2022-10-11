Project Cirrus was not a cloud-watching school assignment. It was one of the earliest documented U.S. government hurricane modification research projects, and Mobile played a tiny role in that history. Project Cirrus involved cloud seeding — a process whereby particles are added to clouds that are growing to allow water to condense and precipitate faster, limiting growth, limiting hail and increasing rainfall. In a hurricane, this would theoretically keep the core weaker and supposedly, cause it to rain itself out.
The initial Project Cirrus aircraft flights into a hurricane were 75 years ago. Navy B-17 Flying Fortress bombers departed from Brookley Field on Oct. 12, 1947, heading to MacDill Field in Tampa to join the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Group. A thousand pounds of crushed dry ice was loaded onto the B-17s the next day and then dropped into a hurricane hundreds of miles east of Jacksonville, Florida. While the mission was successful, the results were scientifically inconclusive.
Project Cirrus was perceived to have caused the hurricane to slowly strengthen and later make a sharp westward turn to strike Georgia as a damaging and expensive Category 2 storm. As you might imagine, the public response to the research was not warm. We know now that the path and strength of a hurricane are not things we have any control over. More research would follow to confirm that.
Twenty-five years after Project Cirrus began, Project Stormfury was in play. That sounds like a movie about a villain with a bad childhood who is now conspiring to control global weather with laser beams. But the real Project Stormfury lasted from 1962 to 1983. It was described by the Hurricane Research Division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as, “an ambitious experimental program of research on hurricane modification.” It was another attempt to see if we could weaken hurricanes.
Project Stormfury was filed for approval with the Weather Modification Board of NOAA, in the U.S. Department of Commerce, “to test the hypothesis that the maximum winds of hurricanes can be reduced by at least 10 to 15 percent by seeding the proper clouds with freezing nuclei (silver iodide).” Frozen silver iodide has an impact similar to dry ice; it induces raindrop formation.
Stormfury fizzled in the 1980s. The actual experiments were limited due to there being few approved hurricanes to test and the limited capability of the aircraft used. Long-term results showed no substantial difference between hurricanes that had been seeded and those that had not been.
Numerous other research campaigns have been undertaken to see if humans could intentionally modify rainfall, mitigate hail and reduce wind. In fact, cloud seeding is a legitimate and robust industry for agriculture. Theories of atmospheric physics say it is possible to modify weather to a small degree, over a limited area, but 100 percent proof that we did or didn’t make something happen that naturally was or wasn’t going to happen is near impossible.
Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile.
