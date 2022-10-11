Project Cirrus - US Navy, NOAA

Project Cirrus

 US NAVY, NOAA

Project Cirrus was not a cloud-watching school assignment. It was one of the earliest documented U.S. government hurricane modification research projects, and Mobile played a tiny role in that history. Project Cirrus involved cloud seeding — a process whereby particles are added to clouds that are growing to allow water to condense and precipitate faster, limiting growth, limiting hail and increasing rainfall. In a hurricane, this would theoretically keep the core weaker and supposedly, cause it to rain itself out.

The initial Project Cirrus aircraft flights into a hurricane were 75 years ago. Navy B-17 Flying Fortress bombers departed from Brookley Field on Oct. 12, 1947, heading to MacDill Field in Tampa to join the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Group. A thousand pounds of crushed dry ice was loaded onto the B-17s the next day and then dropped into a hurricane hundreds of miles east of Jacksonville, Florida. While the mission was successful, the results were scientifically inconclusive. 

