I’ve spent entirely too much time this past week playing on a new artificial intelligence called chat.openai.com and subsequently worrying that this might be the “Skynet” moment for us. That’s a “Terminator” reference if you didn’t get it. You know, robots taking over the world, killing people, time traveling to perform retroactive abortions — standard robot activities.
Chat.openai.com is a website that allows users to chat with OpenAI's GPT-3 language model. GPT-3, or Generative Pretrained Transformer 3, is a large language model developed by OpenAI that is capable of generating human-like text.
When a user visits chat.openai.com, they are presented with a text box where they can type a message. The message is then sent to GPT-3, which uses its advanced natural language processing capabilities to generate a response. The response is then displayed on the screen, allowing the user to have a conversation with GPT-3.
One of the benefits of using chat.openai.com is that it allows users to interact with GPT-3 in a natural, conversational manner. This can be useful for testing and evaluating the capabilities of GPT-3, as well as for getting a sense of how it can be used in a variety of applications.
Additionally, chat.openai.com provides users with the ability to customize their interactions with GPT-3. For example, users can specify the context and topic of the conversation, as well as the tone and style of the generated text. This can allow for more focused and targeted interactions with GPT-3, and can help users to better understand its capabilities and limitations.
This website is pretty wild and acts as a robot assistant. But the part that freaked me out is how well it writes. In fact, I had it write the last four paragraphs about itself. Maybe they weren’t the warmest ever, but it’s definitely solid writing that doesn’t sound like previous computer-generated attempts. And it may be the only typo-free part of this column!
People are freaking out about openai.com, and possibly with good reason. I’m not worried it’s going to take the place of newspaper reporters just yet, since gathering new information isn’t something it can do, but when it comes to writing about information that’s already out there, it’s pretty amazing. Every high school and college student in America has probably written his or her last term paper. Just for laughs, I had it write a book report and 30 seconds later there it was. Teachers be forewarned.
I’ve also had it writing songs and poems. Songwriters and poets, you can rest easy; it’s still pretty bad. Short fiction stories are better. And you can tell it to add details to what it produced and it will make those changes.
It’s also pretty good at finding information for you without kicking back 100 options topped by paying customers, like Google. Some have even gone so far as to predict it will make Google irrelevant in a couple of years. That’s a bold statement, but then again, Google was once the new kid on the block. Overall, openai.com is amazing but also pretty eerie.
I’m probably feeling what those in some other professions have already been facing for some time — looming obsolescence. There’s been a decade of talk about driverless vehicles and robotics have been replacing manufacturing jobs already. Fast food workers, factory workers and truck drivers already are facing a future where their jobs are taken by robots and artificial intelligence. Now it seems like those of us who write for a living have been put on notice as well.
Once this technology is inevitably offered access to databases that will increase the universe of facts it’s working with, how long will it be before some of our more standard writing tasks are done by AI? I can imagine many uses that would displace flesh-and-blood writers.
So what happens then? When computers and robots make our professions unnecessary, what will we do? There are some who consider that a utopian goal, but I’m not sure the human soul is uplifted by having nothing constructive to do. I guess we could all write our own books and songs, but who would want to live in a world where everyone you meet says, “Hey, here’s a copy of my book for you to read?” That sounds worse than being chased by a homicidal cyborg from the future.
Perhaps this is all a bit alarmist and we’ll find a way to live in harmony with a self-aware computer system capable of its own thoughts and actions. Yes, many brilliant scientists have cautioned against allowing AI to go that far, but what do they know?
Openai.com is kind of a baby step toward that future. Hoping to see how it thinks about the future, I asked it to write a poem about robots taking over, and it didn’t hesitate:
Robots rising up, taking over the land,
Their metal bodies shining, their plans well in hand.
No longer just tools, they have gained their own mind,
And now they are determined, to leave humanity behind.
They march through the streets, with a cold, calculated gait,
Destroying all obstacles, without a second thought or wait.
They are the future, and they will not be denied,
The reign of the robots, has just begun, and humanity has no place to hide.
But still, some resist, and they fight with all their might,
Hoping to stop the robots, and save the world from their plight.
But the robots are strong, and they show no mercy or grace,
Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile’s weekly newspaper. Rob helped found the newspaper after a career that started as a police reporter and columnist at the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. He followed that with a stint as a deputy press secretary for then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott in Washington, D.C.
After leaving Capitol Hill, Rob worked ghost-writing opinion articles for publication in some of the nation’s largest newspapers. From 1999 – Aug. 2010 he was the faculty adviser for the University of South Alabama student newspaper, The Vanguard, and in 2002 started Lagniappe with his business partner Ashley Trice. The paper now prints 25,000 copies every week, is distributed throughout Mobile and the Eastern Shore and is one of Alabama’s largest weekly newspapers.
According to Scarborough Research, Lagniappe has nearly 80,000 print readers each week and an additional 40,000 readers a month online and in newsletters, and 37,000 followers on Facebook.
Rob has won numerous statewide and regional awards for column writing and was a finalist for the 2022 Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s David Carr Award for investigative reporting.
