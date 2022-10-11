What’s all the buzz about this week?
Will Alabama starting quarterback Bryce Young be able to play at Tennessee? Will the Vols finally beat the Tide? Will Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin last another week? Or be bludgeoned to death (metaphorically speaking) with a piece of YellaWood? Will the Jags keep up their winning streak?
Oh, wait. I forgot I’m not Sports Editor Tommy Hicks.
I am supposed to write about “the other things.”
Boo! Football seems more fun this week, but this is Mobile, so there are always “other things” to sink your teeth into, so let’s get to chompin’!
Mobile — Where ships go to die?
What is Mobile’s relationship with Carnival Cruise Line? Well, it’s complicated.
They often love us and leave us. They even treated us at their booty (port of) call, parking their infamous “Turdtanic” in our port during one of the periods of time they had left us at the altar with no ship and a “gangway to nowhere.”
If you remember, the Galveston-based Triumph experienced an engine fire in February 2013, which left it without power and adrift in the Gulf. Passengers complained the smell of raw sewage was overwhelming to the point where people were vomiting, and there was feces on the floor. Yum! They made an emergency stop here to evacuate the passengers and the national media followed to cover the “poop cruise.” It was quite the spectacle. Even though Mobile had been scorned by the cruise line, she welcomed the not-so-Triumph-ant ship into her port with open arms.
There have been ups and downs ever since.
The Fantasy was our ship in 2020 before COVID put a stranglehold on the entire cruising industry. During the shutdown, Fantasy was sent to the scrapyard. After COVID, the Ecstasy, Carnival’s oldest and smallest ship, was sent to Mobtown. This week marked its final voyage out of the Port City and for Carnival, after 31 years of service. Though its future is uncertain, industry insiders say the old girl may be headed for the scrapyard, too.
Fare thee well, Ecstasy. Fare thee well
We will be without a cruise ship for a year, but in October 2023, the Carnival Spirit will arrive. It is a bigger ship and will offer six-to-eight-day excursions to Mexico, Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas. It will be seasonal though, as it will summer in Alaska.
If it does well though, we may get another ship. We’ve heard that before, and I get it — they are making decisions based on numbers, as they should. At this point, I think everyone has just accepted we are Carnival’s sidepiece, and we will take what we can get, even if it is the oldest ships of their fleet. If I were Spirit, I would be a little nervous though, as Mobile seems to be the scrapyard waiting room. Sleep with one eye open, Spirit!
What’s the plan, San?
Are we experiencing plan paralysis? That’s what Mayor Sandy Stimpson seems to think about plans for the aging Mobile Civic Center and the property surrounding it. Last week he held a press conference saying we have already spent $1.4 million on master plans, holding up a thick binder with 10 of those plans inside.
Stimpson says it is clear what the citizens of Mobile want, and there is no need to go back to the drawing board.
Some members of the council, as well as the Downtown Mobile Alliance (DMA), disagree. Others think it should be left to private developers.
And the DMA’s major beef is the large parking lot, which left a “huge scar” on the property. They have suggested single-family housing or apartments could help remedy the situation. But that seems to be a non-starter on the council, as some members have said bluntly they do not want the demographic make-up of the district to change.
There was some movement on this at Tuesday’s meeting, as councilors Scott Jones and William Carroll “unofficially” introduced an amendment to the master plan, which would take the most recent plan done by Populous and work restrictions in under previous zoning requirements.
“We’re going to take the Populous plan and mold it into the same space using Downtown Development District codes,” Jones said. “In my mind, this is a way to make everything happen and to move everything forward.”
Rumor has it that representatives from several groups met to come up with this new plan, including DMA staff and the councilmen, among others, but the mayor was not included. He is not yet on board with this plan, as he hasn’t seen it.
Sigh. Let’s hope this doesn’t turn into a tee-tee-ing contest.
Though the specifics of this plan have not been announced, if everyone can eventually agree on it, this seems like a win-win. We won’t have to wait for yet another master plan and even better, we won’t have to spend more money on one. And we can finally get going on this LONG OVERDUE project.
If nothing else, just get the dang building done and fight over the parking lot later. It’s time, y’all!
The amendment is set to be advertised to the public on Friday, Oct. 21, and a public hearing on the issue is set for Nov. 22.
Stay tuned, as it’s always possible none of this will happen, and we could go back to square one … again.
