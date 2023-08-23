Public education communities will be stripped of resources and education services that the so-called “School Choice” and “Price Act” are funneling into private schooling. This reduces funding for Alabama public schools at a cost of $500 million from the Alabama school system, thus reducing the amount of $5,600 per year per public school student, which is the lowest amount spent on public students in the nation.
These are public school funds that would otherwise be used in public school systems to educate public school students. School Choice is money that would be spent on so-called “educational options” for private schools, online curriculum, private tutoring, parochial school vouchers and city schools. The “educational school choices” are a form of entitlement and foster segregated school systems again in Alabama. It was after the Civil Rights Act that the greatest opposition to public schools and the forming of many of Alabama’s private and parochial schools happened.
The “School Choice” and “Price Act” amounts to a “bail-out” program or filing a Chapter 13 for private schools. The Alabama public school system is ranked as the worst and the least funded in the nation, and our executive and legislative branches are selling it out. It may be that the federal government will have to put Alabama public school system into a “receivership” and Alabama will have a federal school system
Your representatives hold a public office and are elected by a public forum. Duly elected public officials should be in the forefront in opposing the “School Choice” and “Price Act,” yet they are desperately partisan to a party system and they have a pretension of blindness to the need for public education.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.