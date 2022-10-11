Talk about public education in Alabama if you want to get conservatives riled up. Be it critical race theory, transgenderism or whatever comes next, you don’t mess around with kids.
For that reason, school choice has become a battle cry for the ideological right in Alabama.
The K-12 public education offerings in many places in Alabama are pathetic.
Unfortunately, school to some parents is daycare. For others, it is a bit more than daycare, but a place that feeds your child and, in some cases, takes on the role of a parent, including those talks about the birds and bees.
With all these new duties for public educators in Alabama, it is no wonder academics have suffered. Many high school students can’t read anywhere remotely near their grade level.
The test scores back it up. Public education in Alabama is not getting the job done, and the state suffers for it.
In some places, schools are staffed with teachers who are just trying to survive, make it to the end of the day and collect a check. Who can blame them? With the changes in the culture, it is hard to keep up. Is your job in jeopardy if you use the wrong pronoun? What if your summer reading list offers a taboo viewpoint that offends right-wingers or left-wingers?
Who wants to deal with that? Not many, so our education system struggles.
That is not to say other states don’t have the same challenges. For some reason, the challenges seem to hit Alabama much worse than in many places.
Enter school choice — an outside-the-box solution that insists the power of the marketplace forces improvements.
Suppose you pay into the system through taxes but do not want to put your child in the school where you are zoned. Then you can opt to have those tax dollars follow your child to a private school. And if schools lose attendance, they’re starved of funding, which will incentivize them to get better, or some variation.
See? Problem solved. Just allow school choice and everything is taken care of. If only it were that easy.
The other perplexing thing for the school choice crowd is that in a state with a Republican supermajority, these kinds of solutions must be at least tried.
Instead, there is resistance.
But it seems like a no-brainer, right? The Republican-dominated state government in solidly conservative Alabama should be reflected by every right-of-center think-tank policy paper being implemented.
Even Milton Friedman saw school choice as a first step in improving public education and not a permanent fix.
If a school choice system is instituted, then students depart the failing school for a school that is better. Does that mean the failing school will eventually not be a failing school anymore? There is no reason to believe that will always be the case.
It is a gimmick solution meant to spark improvements and not a long-term solution. That being said, it doesn’t mean Alabama shouldn’t try.
However, the hurdles Alabama faces are somewhat different.
School choice advocates insist it is the Alabama Education Association playing puppet master with lawmakers and school officials. There is some of that, but those advocates don’t realize not everyone wants state government tampering with their local schools.
Some of Alabama’s rural communities have multigenerational student bodies, meaning the current student body includes the children of parents and grandparents who went to that same school. On Friday night, that school’s high school football team becomes the central focus of the community.
The local school system is a provider of jobs for the community. In some Black Belt communities, the local school teacher is one of the top income earners.
In Andalusia, Mayor Earl Johnson has rallied the community behind his city’s public school system. They have a football stadium that rivals some small college stadiums. The system offers dance, theater and academics many communities of Andalusia’s size could never imagine.
Why? Because the community decided to rally behind the public schools in the area.
The public schools are so good in Andalusia’s Covington County that there are no private schools. You either go to Andalusia, Opp or Covington County schools or a private school outside the county.
Their local leaders do not want the state of Alabama coming in and messing with that system.
Sure, that may be an anomaly in Alabama. But communities have their reasons for not wanting an all-powerful state government meddling in their education systems.
That is what school choice has to overcome in Alabama. It is not ideological reasons, meaning there is some left-wing belief that school choice is terrible, or financial reasons, meaning the teachers’ union is fearful of their membership’s failures being exposed.
It is cultural. School choice has to be done in a way that will not upset the fabric of the hometown. If they can figure out how to make that happen, then maybe you don’t have the opposition you have whenever a school choice bill is considered in the Alabama State House.
