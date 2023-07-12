The top-rated high school wide receiver in Alabama is not going to play for Nick Saban’s dynasty in Tuscaloosa.
That’s an unusual but not shocking development. Saban has built a recruiting juggernaut with the Crimson Tide, but it hasn’t included every great player produced by the state.
The bigger headline is that Cam Coleman is not going to attend Auburn University either, even though it is 33 miles from his hometown.
Coleman made his surprising commitment to Texas A&M on the Fourth of July. Before the commitment, Auburn’s biggest challengers were thought to be Florida State, Clemson and Florida.
The disappointment of Auburn missing out on Coleman underscores a trend that must be reversed if new head coach Hugh Freeze is going to get the Tigers back on track.
Since Saban began his recruiting dynasty in 2008, Alabama has landed the majority of the best players from the state. That’s to be expected. But among the players who did not end up at Alabama, surprisingly few chose to play for Auburn.
The Tigers did take a step in the right direction last weekend with Pike Road defensive lineman Malik Blocton choosing Auburn over Texas.
Here’s a look at every top-10 player in the state since 2008 who did not attend Alabama. A huge majority of these players should be choosing Auburn. The fact they aren’t is a problem.
In 2008, Dee Finley and Williams Green went to Florida and Anniston’s Antoine McClain went to Clemson. Auburn didn’t sign a top-15 player.
In 2009, nine of the top 10 players signed with Alabama. The exception was Jamar Travis of Brewton, who chose Auburn.
In 2010, Solomon Patton left Mobile to star at Florida. Auburn did sign LaDarius Owens (a school legacy), Craig Sanders and Kenneth Carter.
In 2011, with the Tigers coming off a national championship season, Auburn signed five of the top 10 in-state players, including Spanish Fort star Reese Dismukes.
In 2012, Florida State came into the state to sign future Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston. Auburn’s only top-10 player was Tyler Hero of Atmore.
In 2013, Reuben Foster was the state’s top recruit. He left Auburn High to play for the Crimson Tide. Auburn’s only top-10 recruits were quarterbacks Jeremy Johnson and McGill-Toolen’s Jason Smith, who eventually began his career at junior college.
In 2014, Auburn signed four of the state’s top 10 players, including 5-star recruits Roc Thomas and Tre Williams of St. Paul’s.
In 2015, it was not a great year for recruits in state, but Auburn hit a home run with running back Kerryon Johnson. In all, the Tigers signed five of the state’s top 10 players.
In 2016, Florida and Auburn both signed two top-10 players. Marlon Davidson (an Auburn legacy) turned out to be a star for the Tigers.
In 2017, Auburn signed three of the top 10 prospects but let Nico Collins get away to Michigan.
In 2018, Phenix City wide receiver Justyn Ross was the state’s top prospect. He went to Clemson and led the Tigers to a national championship. Auburn signed four of the top six in-state players.
In 2019, the state’s two highest-rated prospects went to Georgia. George Pickens is now in the NFL, while Clay Webb has transferred back home to Jacksonville State. Auburn’s only top-10 commit was Bo Nix. Mohamoud Diabate left Auburn High for the Florida Gators.
In 2020, another Phenix City wide receiver, E.J. Williams, left Phenix City for Clemson. Auburn had to settle for its only top-10 player that year, Montevallo receiver J.J. Evans.
In 2021, Alabama focused most of its recruiting effort out of state. Yet, Auburn still signed only two of the state’s top-10 prospects.
In 2022, Alabama signed six of the top 10 prospects. Clemson, Auburn, Texas and Florida signed one each.
That most recently completed class tells the tale for Auburn. The three highest-rated prospects were defensive end Jeremiah Alexander of Thompson, Emmanuel Henderson of Geneva and Khurtiss Perry of Pike Road. They all signed with Alabama.
But Auburn had a real chance to sign Caden Story of nearby Lanett before he decided on Clemson. Justice Finkley decided to leave Birmingham for Texas. And Shemar James left Faith Academy for Florida. Auburn did sign Robert Woodyard of Williamson High School.
But the Tigers have to hit on a higher percentage of in-state stars, especially those who are not headed to Tuscaloosa.
The recent commitment of Coleman to Texas A&M is evidence there is still lots of work to be done in that regard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.