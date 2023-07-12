Dark Clouds over Jordan O'Hare

The top-rated high school wide receiver in Alabama is not going to play for Nick Saban’s dynasty in Tuscaloosa.

That’s an unusual but not shocking development. Saban has built a recruiting juggernaut with the Crimson Tide, but it hasn’t included every great player produced by the state.

To contact Randy email randykennedy@iheartmedia.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.