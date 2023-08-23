Heat

I love the heat. OK, I won’t go that far. I don’t love it, but I don’t mind it as much as some folks, as I have a really high tolerance for it.

Even during this God-awful hellscape of a month that is August, I have been able to go outside for spells and not die or break into an immediate full sweat, whereas my poor husband is drenched two seconds after he walks out the door.

