I love the heat. OK, I won’t go that far. I don’t love it, but I don’t mind it as much as some folks, as I have a really high tolerance for it.
Even during this God-awful hellscape of a month that is August, I have been able to go outside for spells and not die or break into an immediate full sweat, whereas my poor husband is drenched two seconds after he walks out the door.
I live in the right part of the country, because I will take the heat over the cold all day long. Given the choice of dying of exposure in the desert or the tundra, stick me in the sandy oven to bake.
The thought of freezing to death sounds like pure misery to me. Although I am sure “they” say it is probably more peaceful to go out as a popsicle, just like “they” say drowning is, I don’t care, I would prefer to go out as a dried-up piece of thirsty jerky.
“She needs some filler and some lotion, but her tan is great,” my friends would say, as they viewed me in my open casket.
Anyway, I say all of that to say, even though I am quite tolerant of this heat, I am sick of it too. I miss our afternoon downpours.
We are the rainiest city in the country, right? So, where oh where is our rain? I was almost jealous of Texas for getting a tropical storm. Almost.
This heat is just making everyone a little on edge. Cranky, even. Have you noticed this?
It seems like people are honking at each other more and snapping at each other while standing in line. I have witnessed several minor public spats of late. Nothing physical, just people being ornery.
An old man in the grocery store barked at me a couple of weeks ago over nothing. And instead of just chalking it up to him being a lonely old man having a bad day and shrugging it off, I was looking for which aisle the steak knives or bamboo skewers were on, so I could stab him. (Just a light stab, not kill him.) And I am heat tolerant!
Of course, I wouldn’t have stabbed him (I just fantasized about it for a microsecond), but I am clearly on edge too. So, it has to be this heat, right? Certainly not pre-menopausal rage? No, that would make me old. So, let’s stick with heat. Yes, heat.
Speaking of heat, there were some hot folks in the Mobile County License Commissioner’s office last week.
I was in to get my “10 Minute Tag” and though it took probably more like 20 minutes, that place is a well-oiled machine, second only to Chick-fil-A in its efficiency. Seriously, it’s really pretty impressive.
And I was even kind of glad for the extra 10 minutes because there was some drama! (I am sure it was heat related too.)
First, there was a lady trying to get a tag for some type of industrial-sized trailer. Maybe she said a food trailer of some sort. Not sure. But from what I could ascertain it had never had a tag, but was a few years old so it was going to cost a couple of thousand dollars to get said tag. At least that was the view of the License Commissioner’s office.
However, the trailer lady claimed that it was not that many years old, she ORDERED it a couple of years ago, and it was being custom built the past couple of years, and it had just been delivered to her.
She yelled, “So you mean to tell me, YOU wanted me to put a tag on something that did not even exist yet?” And then she said in her sweet Southern drawl to the very patient lady behind the window, “And, darlin’, when I say YOU, I mean Mobile County, not YOU personally.”
You gotta love the South. Bless everyone’s heart.
Then she turned around and looked at everyone in the waiting room and said, “Can y’all believe this?” Some people echoed how ridiculous it was. Others looked at her like she was full of it.
I did not know what to believe because I don’t know how tags for big trailers work or if you do have to have them custom-built, and if what she was saying was even a possibility. She finished up by saying she was just going to have to take this up with Mobile County. Whatever that means. But look out, Mobile County.
The next drama was courtesy of the lady standing at the window right next to mine. She was having trouble with her proof of insurance. She said she 100 percent had it and her insurance company had just screwed it up and forgot to deduct it out of her checking account. She was very sweet to the clerk, but I felt sorry for her insurance agent, who she presumably had on the phone she was screaming into.
“I am not going to tolerate this from you,” she said to him, like he was a 6-year-old misbehaving. “You are costing me $200! I am going to come down there and you are going to write me a check for $200 TODAY, and then I am canceling everything I have with you.”
The clerk told her she probably didn’t need to go down there and cancel it, as that would not help her cause today. The lady told her she was not going to actually cancel today, but after she got this all figured out. They nodded at each other in understanding.
I can report she did leave with a tag. It did cost her $200 more but she was going straight to that agent’s office to get her check. And I think she meant it.
She was hot. Or maybe it was just the heat of the moment. It’s just hot in general. Excessively hot, even. (And I am heat tolerant!)
But it’s time for things to cool off in more ways than one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.