It seems almost superfluous to write an epitaph for the Mobile Press-Register as the final issue rolls off its fancy German press later this week. After all, the P-R has been little more than a ghost of itself for some time now, and I can’t even remember the last time I actually picked one up.
But regardless of the fact the impact of the P-R no longer printing will be barely felt — if it’s felt at all — there are things worth remembering about what was once the city’s main source of news.
There are certainly people more qualified than I to write about decades spent producing a daily newspaper at its mustard-colored office on Government Street or the glass castle on Water. To be sure, I’ve certainly spent far more time as a P-R critic and competitor than as an employee, but the P-R and its little brother, The Mississippi Press, played major roles in shaping my life and leading me into life as a journalist and publisher. So even though both were relatively short-term stations in life, they were formative.
The suicide pact that finally kills off the Press-Register this week also includes The Mississippi Press, The Huntsville Times and Birmingham News. Centuries of producing printed newspapers end this week as part of the Newhouse corporation’s commitment to putting all its eggs in the digital basket. I’ve never understood the company’s reading of the landscape and why it was so important to gut their news products to the point that failure was a foregone conclusion, but here’s the end result.
It’s inarguable to suggest the quality of al.com, the Alabama Media Group, The Lede, Reckon or whatever schizophrenic way Newhouse chooses to brand its digital “products” comes anywhere close to that of its newspapers in their heyday. That’s not to say the P-R was always a top-quality newspaper, but it certainly had more to offer than what al.com is producing these days.
Maybe that’s neither here nor there. The die was cast nearly a decade ago, and Newhouse has let its newspapers swirl down the drain ever since, disrupting the careers of thousands of journalists who had committed their lives to being “ink-stained wretches.” These once-great newspapers will go out with barely a sound, but they leave behind many memories for those who once helped create them each day.
It was as an intern at the Press-Register in 1988 that I too fell in love with the romance and excitement of life as a newspaperman. I can still remember the exact moment when my path as a journalist opened up before me. It was late in the afternoon as I was riding with Ron Colquitt, a seasoned cop reporter and photographer who was teaching me the ropes. The ever-present police scanner crackled with information about an alligator hit by a car on the Causeway and Ron immediately pointed his car that way.
Just east of the Bankhead Tunnel, Ron pulled up to the scene and we got out and sauntered over to a very large policeman watching an animal control officer attempt to get the wire noose on his dog-catching pole around the head of an approximately 5-foot-long gator. The reptile had been hit by a car, but was far more angry than injured. Its tail was in the air, belly off the ground and mouth open and hissing. The animal control guy finally realized the futility of his task and gave up.
The cop snatched the pole out of his hand saying, “Give me that! I’ll take care of this!” He started jabbing at the gator repeatedly, even as the hisses got louder and more frequent. Suddenly the gator started running at the officer. He dropped the pole, turned and ran and rolled onto the hood of his cruiser, collapsing the hood with his weight, while the gator attacked the car for a few seconds and then stalked off into the marsh grass.
We all stood with our mouths wide open and I thought, “I want to do this every day!”
Obviously the vast majority of my days as a newspaper reporter, columnist and publisher haven’t been as memorable, but I’ve rarely been bored.
After college, I wound up at The Mississippi Press, Pascagoula’s daily newspaper and a subsidiary of the Press-Register. Bill Hearin served as publisher for both newspapers, and The Mississippi Press tended to get the P-R’s hand-me-downs when it came to furniture and computer software. I remember we used newsprint to dry our hands in the men’s room because it was cheaper than paper towels.
Despite the brutal penny-pinching, it would still be hard to say I ever had a more fun time at work than when I was in my 20s at The Mississippi Press in a newsroom half full of old timers who spent most of their time smoking on the front stoop, and half filled with young reporters chasing news all day. We started early and left early, and were only allowed to work 37.5 hours a week for money-saving reasons. Most days when we finished around 4 p.m., we wound up at Scranton’s bar to begin construction on the next morning’s hangover. It was a glorious life.
I know many former reporters at the newspapers being euthanized this week have the same kinds of memories I do of working at a daily newspaper in the days before the internet changed everything and before the owners lost faith in what they had been doing for centuries. Newspapers were filled with the curious, the quirky, the brilliant and the outright weird. You couldn’t have assembled a more unusual group of people at The Mississippi Press if you tried, and I’m pretty sure the same could be said of the Press-Register.
At Lagniappe these days, I see some of the same things that were so magical early in my journalism career. We have reporters hustling to gather the news each day, talking loudly, joking, making phone calls and pounding out stories. I’m glad that can still happen even in this digital age.
We talk about newspapers dying, but the deaths this week are nothing less than brutal, premeditated murder. I’m often told by readers that they still prefer a physical newspaper, but the immediacy and affordability of digital means it will only become more important.
The news business continues to change and people adapt. It’s the way of the world. Still, I’m glad I had the chance to start my career at a time when the daily newspapers were on top.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.