Why is it that a birthday that ends with a zero is a big deal? We put a lot of emphasis on multi-digit numbers, in multiples of 10, ending with zero. Is that because they are easier to count on 10 fingers?
There are numbers that are psychologically, legally or financially significant in our lives. At 10, you become double digits. At 13, you become a teenager. That’s a big deal until you turn 18. At 21, you get all your legal rights. Then, there’s a long gap until you reach the age for senior citizen discounts. Some of these numbers have statistical logic for their importance, but it might seem numbers and thresholds in weather don’t.
Most weather numbers do have an origin that explains why they are odd. Start with freezing and boiling. Water freezes at 32 degrees and boils at 212 degrees — in the United States where we use the Fahrenheit scale. In the rest of the world, the use of the Celsius scale gives 0 for freezing and 100 for boiling. Those are nice and easy to remember. Both Fahrenheit and Celsius scales do have negative values and many of us like to stay positive. Negative numbers always drag us down. For that, you’d like the Kelvin temperature scale where absolute zero is the coldest that can ever exist in the universe, freezing is 273 degrees and boiling is 373 degrees. Like the Celsius scale, the difference between freezing and boiling is 100 degrees. There’s a good round number again.
Severe thunderstorm wind criterion is 58 mph. That’s odd. It’s not so odd when you realize the threshold is based on the round number of 50 knots, which converts to 58 mph. Maybe it is weird since only pilots and mariners use knots, worldwide.
If you’ve ever driven a vehicle in Canada on the equivalent of an interstate, you may have gotten excited seeing signs with a speed limit of 100 or even 110. Not so fast, literally! One hundred kilometers per hour is 62 mph, and 110 kilometers per hour is 68 mph.
The starting wind speed of a hurricane is definitely odd, at 74 mph. That converts to 64 knots or 119 kilometers per hour. That seems as random as the breakpoints for classes of tornadoes, or categories of hurricanes. So, why are all of those so odd? Those numbers are based on research results for damage, and the damage caused by wind increases at a much faster rate than the actual wind. The categories are not as neat as you would want but they are effective for ranking.
When you watch me on NBC 15 News at 5 p.m. this time of year, that is 2300 hours Zulu or Greenwich Mean Time or Universal Standard Time. In measuring time, distance, duration, quantity, speed or strength, regardless of units, scales and thresholds, the one thing about numbers is you can always count on them.
Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017.
