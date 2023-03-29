After being up all night hiding under the bed with the dogs from a massive storm, I didn’t really feel much like writing this column, but since writing columns is what I decided to do for a living, there wasn’t much choice. But, I’m not far away from being able to let my “assistant” handle it.
That’s not some poor college kid we’ve dragged in here to work a free internship in hopes he/she/whatever may someday work his/her/whatever way into a job with a media conglomerate so she/he/whatever can be downsized late in their career. That may be the American Dream, but with the sudden growth of Artificial Intelligence, or AI, my pimple-faced intern is just (slap) out of luck, or SOL.
I could already go to ChatGPT right now and have it write a terribly boring column about something I have no hope of understanding, like macroeconomics or how people make a living creating TikToks. And it may or may not actually be correct in what it writes, which would ultimately make me look like a stupid plagiarist if I put my name on top of an article written by AI.
But I’ve played around with it enough to get a glimpse of what’s coming. We’re on the edge of a world in which much of our intellectual capital could be greatly devalued. I can already take a jargon-filled police press release and tell AI to rewrite it using the facts presented as a news story, and in five seconds — bam! — there’s a concise story insisting Theodore Roosevelt raised penguins. No, actually it can write a short police story, if the facts are there. It’s the more complex stuff where AI can start to sound like your confused Uncle Jimmy.
But it does all make me wonder where it’s going. I mean, ultimately, we all KNOW where it’s going — go watch the “Terminator” movies or “The Matrix” if you don’t. But I’m talking about these precious upcoming years when AI is still our friend … our helper and not someone who wants to exterminate us like vermin or use people like giant Duracells. Someone willing to spend two minutes writing a college thesis for you that otherwise might have taken a year, for instance. Your electronic buddy.
This is the time we’re entering, where people are all talking excitedly about the “potential” of AI to make our lives easier. No one is thinking about if we really need our lives to get any easier. It’s assumed we do, and AI will make it so. Just think about coming to work and AI writes your letters, does all your research and makes all your appointments. You and the gang can just hang out at the water cooler telling off-color jokes while your assistants grind away. It’s lunch, the afternoon vending machine break and then home. It all sounds perfect.
Still, there’s one major issue with AI handling everything — it makes us obsolete. If your electronic buddy can almost instantly research every bit of U.S. law and then write a spotless, well-reasoned lawsuit using that information, are you going to want to pay an attorney $350 an hour to do it? How far away are we from just telling AI which documents to look up and then to write a news article with the information? Not far enough away for me!
I listen to kids now talk about their future career dreams and can’t help mentally shooting down most of them. “Uh, no way the robots aren’t doing that in 10 years, kid!” At first it was assumed AI was going to be most threatening to the so-called “blue collar” jobs. Automated trucks, ships and trains would replace the vast numbers of people currently earning their livings in transportation. Fast food would take a huge hit. It sounded sad for those people, but I’ll admit the idea of having a car just drive me around is exciting.
Now, though, it looks like AI is sandwiching us. It’s not content to just navigate roadways or flip burgers at McDonald’s. The robots are coming for the “white collar” jobs too. Think about it, if your electronic helpers can make one person as productive as three, why do you need three? The two of us who are no longer needed can go home and have AI help us write a book or cut our own albums. Won’t it be great when everyone has the time to write a book or cut an album and give them to each other?
“Hey, want a copy of my album? Here you go! Oh, sure, I’ll take a copy of your album, too. I bet it’s great.”
I’m already seeing some of the dangers of AI in my own family. Two of my siblings are computer science people and it feels like they’ve been spending about half of their time with ChatGPT and other AI since it came out. They’re already sending me ridiculously long records of their talks with the robots and all of the ridiculous things they’re asking them to do, as well as photos of themselves manipulated by AI. They’ve even found some ways to use AI to make their jobs easier.
In other words, they’ve found ways to do their jobs more easily and are using the extra time to annoy people who are still actually working with their own brains. It’s exactly what the robots want — for us to become lazier, dumber and more dependent upon them. It’ll all be fine … until it’s not.
The temptation is too great, though. There’s no way we’ll turn back or try to put the genie back in the bottle. No one is leading a charge back to the rotary phone. Technology will mesmerize and allow us to continue turning over all of the hard stuff to it until one day we’re so useless, we’ll probably voluntarily climb into that vat of goo to generate electricity for our good friend, AI.
Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile’s weekly newspaper. Rob helped found the newspaper after a career that started as a police reporter and columnist at the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. He followed that with a stint as a deputy press secretary for then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott in Washington, D.C. After leaving Capitol Hill, Rob worked ghost-writing opinion articles for publication in some of the nation’s largest newspapers. From 1999 – Aug. 2010 he was the faculty adviser for the University of South Alabama student newspaper, The Vanguard, and in 2002 started Lagniappe with his business partner Ashley Trice. The paper now prints 25,000 copies every week, is distributed throughout Mobile and the Eastern Shore and is one of Alabama’s largest weekly newspapers. According to Scarborough Research, Lagniappe has nearly 80,000 print readers each week and an additional 40,000 readers a month online and in newsletters, and 37,000 followers on Facebook. Rob has won numerous statewide and regional awards for column writing and was a finalist for the 2022 Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s David Carr Award for investigative reporting.
